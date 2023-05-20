Vanderpump Rules exec teases bombshell no one knows about — Is Raquel Leviss pregnant?

Another Vanderpump Rules bombshell is coming.

As viewers await the three-part reunion slated to begin next week, there are rumors about what the big secret could be that a Vanderpump executive teased.

By now, the cast should have contracts and gearing up to film Season 11 of the show. They are coming off some seriously high ratings, so filming picking back up would be in the network’s best interest.

However, Alex Baskin believes the cast will need a moment after they watch the reunion. He told Variety, “The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions. There is new information.”

Interestingly, this “new information” likely came from one of Andy Cohen’s sitdowns with Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss. All three of them sat one-on-one with Andy so that he could get their side of how things went down without any interruptions.

How could there be new information? Ariana wouldn’t keep anything from her friends, would she? Perhaps it is something Raquel revealed and part of why she seemingly disappeared after the reunion was filmed in March.

Tom has been busy touring with his band and shading Raquel with lyric changes. So, it has to be a Raquel bombshell, right? Well, we’re not sure yet but the rumor mill is churning.

Is Raquel Leviss is pregnant?

Could the big bombshell being teased lead to the revelation that Raquel Leviss is pregnant? That seems to be many fans’ theory after seeing what Alex Baskin had to say.

He swears it isn’t just a tease, saying, “I’m not saying this as a mere tease. This is true. I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

Social media has been roaring with the speculation that Raquell fell pregnant before the affair with Tom Sandoval was made public. She could have easily filmed the reunion in a form-fitting dress if she was only a few weeks along. And given that the affair lasted for seven months, it’s possible she could have been closer to the end of her first trimester if this is true.

Keep in mind, when she was talking to the paparazzi in March outside of the nail salon, she was dressed in baggy clothing and didn’t look as put together as viewers would expect she’d be.

She filmed one scene with Tom before she disappeared again and only returned for the reunion. After that, she reportedly checked into a treatment center to work on her mental health. She hasn’t resurfaced yet.

Vanderpump Rules viewers weigh in

Nothing solid has surfaced that would confirm Raquel Leviss is pregnant. Rumors swirled that she is staying in Arizona with her family as she conceals her pregnancy, but no one from her family has confirmed that either.

One viewer took to Twitter and commented that Raquel being pregnant would be the “least surprising” end to Scandoval.

Wait would people actually be that surprised if Raquel was pregnant? After everything we’ve been through I feel like that would be the least surprising ending to Scandoval…. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/Z9Iobvpylf — Mary Kate (@MaryKateA10) May 19, 2023

Another user suggested that along with Raquel being pregnant, the affair may have been going on longer than they actually admitted.

For some reason

I feel like rachel/raquel

is/was pregnant and also sandoval & rachel/raquel been messing around longer, like maybe since her & James broke up 🤔#PumpRules pic.twitter.com/O7BfFfQx2q — GenevaRaquel (@GenevaRaquel18) May 18, 2023

One more user revealed they would be in shambles if Raquel were pregnant.

Can y’all imagine is Raquel gets pregnant after cheating with Sandoval? I would be AWE and SHAMBLES! #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/rEe9rsLskv — The Gag (@terrijotaughtme) May 17, 2023

The next three weeks will reveal the secret and the fallout after the revelation. This could be the end of Vanderpump Rules altogether.

A lot is at stake, especially with Ariana Madix’s popularity soaring. She isn’t backing down about not filming with Raquel or Tom, even if that means not being a part of the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins Wednesday, May 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.