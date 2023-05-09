Tom Sandoval teases trouble in paradise with shady Raquel Leviss lyric change

Things in the world of Scandoval may have gotten a bit more interesting.

The affair between Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and his costar and friend, Raquel Leviss, blew up in March. He cheated on his long-time live-in girlfriend and costar, Ariana Madix, with Raquel for months under her nose.

It’s been two months since the scandal hit the pop culture world, and Tom is continuing to tour with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

During a recent show in New York, Tom made a lyric change that had some Vanderpump Rules fans question whether he and Raquel were still together. There’s been plenty of speculation the two had a big plan that went along with the affair, especially after the Season 10 finale trailer was shared.

The lyric change came from Tom’s cover of Stacy’s Mom by Fountains of Wayne. He’s been touring and using Schwartzy’s mom instead of Stacy’s mom for some time and even had a photo of Tom Schwartz’s mom on stage with him at one point while performing. However, the lyric change happened when he sang, “Schwartzy’s mom has got it goin’ on She’s all I want, And I’ve waited for so long Schwartzy, can’t you see Raquel’s just not the girl for me.”

Does this mean that there’s trouble in paradise for the Scandoval couple, who quite literally risked everything for a few months of fun?

Where do Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval stand now?

There’s been plenty of curiosity about where Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss stand.

Following the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion being filmed, it seemed they were together at that point. They filmed at least one confirmed scene after the cameras picked back up when Scandoval dropped in March. She left Los Angeles to spend time in Arizona between filming and when the reunion was taped.

Since then, Raquel is allegedly been working on her mental health, though some suspect she is at a resort like Miraval, where Tom also went. He called out the company for mocking his stay with a social media post and cited a lack of privacy. He is currently active on social media, and Raquel has gone dark.

It’s unclear whether they are together, but they seem to be on a break at the very least.

Tom Sandoval blunders podcast interview

Tom Sandoval’s first and only podcast interview came in the form of appearing on Howie Mandel’s Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

It was a mess with his answers all over the place and his revelation that he had only been a few days sober when speaking to Howie. His choice to appear on the podcast was odd, as Howie knew nothing about Vanderpump Rules or why Scandoval was such a big deal.

He also noted that he and Raquel were taking a break to sort things out. They have a lot to deal with, especially if Bravo renews things for another season.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.