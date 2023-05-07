Tom Sandoval reveals milestone in sobriety following Scandoval fallout

It’s been a little over two months since Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair was made public.

The Vanderpump Rules star cheated on his long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their friend and costar, for months.

As the fallout continues, Tom is touring with his band and performing shows nationwide. He has found a way to capitalize on the scandal, or Scandoval as Bravo fans have appropriately dubbed it.

During a recent performance in New York, Tom made a big revelation regarding his sobriety. The reality TV star told the crowd he was one month sober and was drinking non-alcoholic beer.

There were cheers from the crowd, but what was Tom saying true?

Given the series of events unfolding on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and in real-time, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Tom Sandoval’s sobriety

TMZ shared the video of Tom Sandoval revealing he was one month sober while performing. The crowd appeared to cheer him on as he shared it was a non-alcoholic beer he was drinking while playing the show.

This isn’t the first time he addressed being sober. During his disastrous interview with Howie Mandel on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Tom revealed he had been sober only a few days.

It’s unclear whether he believes that drinking and partying led to his decisions or is trying to clean up his image following the massive fallout and loss of support from Bravo fans after they learned about his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Where do things stand between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss?

After the Season 10 finale trailer leaked, there have been questions about whether Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were still together.

Some scenes shot for the finale were from when Scandoval broke, and the two appeared pleased about what was happening. There have been Easter eggs throughout Season 10 about the affair, which has raised questions about whether production knew about the situation and, if so, for how long.

Following the reunion taping, Tom and Raquel appeared very much together. However, when he talked with Howie Mandel about things, he said they were taking a break. She has reportedly checked into a facility to work on her mental health.

Perhaps sobriety has given Tom a new outlook on the situation. It will be interesting to see how things play out for the rest of the month as the Season 10 finale is slated to air in two weeks, and following that, the reunion will debut. It should be big, as Bravo fans have been waiting two months for the reactions of some of the costars.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.