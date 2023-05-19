Ariana Madix claps back at rumors Scandoval was staged for Vanderpump Rules ratings: ‘Very insulting’

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has clapped back at rumors Scandoval was staged for ratings for the show.

The cheating scandal of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has catapulted Vanderpump Rules to new heights.

Scandoval made national headlines with Ariana becoming America’s Sweetheart after what her ex and former best friend did to her.

However, as the season unfolded, the rumor mill has been buzzing that the cheating scandal was staged to boost Vanderpump’s ratings.

The show was recently renewed for Season 11, despite facing challenges of filming following Scandoval.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ariana broke her silence this week following the highly anticipated finale, going on a media blitz tour where she addressed claims the scandal was fake.

Vanderpump Rule star Ariana Madix blasts fake Scandoval rumors

On Thursday, Ariana chatted with the ladies of The View, sharing her side of the story following the Raquel and Sandoval affair.

Joy Behar brought up the fact that some fans have been calling out the show saying Scandvoal was staged to boost the show.

“Well, that’s not true, first of all. It’s very real. I find when people say that, I find that to be very insulting to me personally because this is something that I am really going through, did really go through, and not just me,” she stated.

Ariana explained that their entire friend group that was close to her, Raquel and Sandoval, is going through the scandal too, and that’s also why she finds the stage accusations insulting.

“When people say that, it’s as though my, our pain collective pain didn’t mean anything,” the Bravo personality expressed.

That wasn’t her only point either, as Ariana opened up about the impact the cheating scandal had on production, too, and not from a business standpoint.

Ariana Madix claims showrunner was ‘devastated’ over Scandoval

Amid her media tour, Ariana stopped by Today with Hoda & Jenna to dish Scandoval and her life following it.

Jenna Bush Hager addresses the claims Scandoval was staged and that some people knew about it all along.

“No, no,” Ariana answered, adding, “One of the first conversations I had with, outside of my immediate friend group, was with our showrunner Jeremiah [Smith], and he was as devastated as I was on some level because the people that we work with on our show have become family and friends to us in so many ways.”

Ariana did admit that some people may have heard rumblings about an affair between Sandoval and Raquel, but no one gave it credit because of the close-knit group.

There’s no doubt that Scandoval has taken over Vanderpump Rules, and the fallout will forever change the show. However, Ariana Madix has shut down rumors that any part of the cheating scandal was staged or fake.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.