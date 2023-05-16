Scandoval timeline: New Vanderpump Rules sneak peek reveals shocking details

Scandoval has been dominating the Bravosphere for over two months now.

In March, news broke that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split after nearly a decade. While that was shocking, the reason behind their breakup was so much more scandalous than viewers could have imagined.

Tom and Raquel Leviss (who was one of Ariana’s best friends) had been carrying on a months-long affair behind her back. Since then, details have slowly leaked, including how the Vanderpump Rules star found out about her boyfriend and friend.

Thanks to a new sneak peek, a timeline of events within Scandoval can now be pieced together more accurately.

With the Season 10 finale and the three-part reunion on its heels, it’s about to get messier than ever.

Buckle up Vanderpump fans because the Scandoval rabbit hole is a doozy.

Ariana Madix revealed when the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss began

Those following Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules will remember that Ariana Madix had to leave the girls’ trip because her dog, Charlotte, was dying. Footage of her telling the girls about the situation was shown, and she returned home to handle the situation.

Ariana is surrounded by her closest friends in the new sneak peek for the season finale of Vanderpump Rules. She reveals how she discovered the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss and how Charlotte’s death fits into it all.

For reference, Ariana’s dog died on August 2, 2022.

Raquel told Ariana that things began right after the girls’ trip, right after her beloved pet passed away. Tom told another story while she revealed that they “only” kissed. When Ariana confronted him, he said they had sex in her car that night.

Now, viewers may remember hearing about Tom saying he was locked out of the house and sitting out talking to Raquel all night when he described when things began. It seems it was more than just talking.

Tom Schwartz knew more than he let on

As Scandoval began in August, the affair lasted seven months before Ariana Madix found out.

She only discovered the affair after finding an NSFW video on Tom Sandoval’s phone that was recorded the night before. The worst part? The recording was made at Tom Schwartz’s apartment. The look on Katie Maloney’s face in the sneak peek is all of us.

Now, Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in Mexico on August 23. That was three weeks after Charlotte died and after the affair already began. So when Raquel Leviss kissed Schwartz, she had already slept with Tom. Yikes.

Schwartz’s involvement in all of this has been heavily speculated. He’s said he found out a few months before, and he’s said he knew in January, and the Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer showed him saying August. So, his lies are about to be confronted.

The reality of how this went down behind Ariana’s back for seven months is crazy. Lala Kent and Katie Maloney speculated something wasn’t right, but no one could have predicted the gravity of the situation.

For seven months, Tom pretended to be with Ariana, even having a whole conversation about improving things. And Raquel had the audacity to discuss Ariana and Tom’s sex life during Lisa Vanderpump’s party.

More will be revealed when the reunion airs, and following that, it’s expected that some of the Vanderpump Rules cast will address things further.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale airs Wednesday, May 17, at 9/8c on Bravo.