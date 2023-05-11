Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion trailer teases explosive fights as Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss face cast

The wait’s finally over for a first look at the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show.

Ever since news broke that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had a months-long affair, Vanderpump Rules fans have been waiting for the reunion.

Next week the Season 10 finale deals with the fallout of Scandoval as the friend group rallies around Ariana Madix.

The season had already wrapped filming, but cameras were picked back up to capture the fallout of what Raquel and Sandoval did.

Bravo was also quick to get the cast to film the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion three weeks after the cheating scandal broke while feelings were still fresh.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks to the first-look teaser, fans know Bravo was right on as the cast’s feelings are raw, raged, and emotional.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in the hot seat

Host Andy Cohen promises in the clip a reunion like never before in Vanderpump Rules history. Andy wasted no time getting right to the point, asking Sandoval if he’s in love with Raquel.

A flip of the scene shows Ariana breaking down, calling Sandoval and Raquel the “worst people.” Ariana gets her fire back quickly, telling Sandoval not to look at her because he doesn’t deserve to.

Don’t worry; Ariana didn’t let Raquel off the hook. Nope, Ariana went all in on Raquel, listing terrible things about her former friend.

Raquel, in true fashion, tries to compare her and Sandoval’s situation to what Lala Kent and James Kennedy did to her. That, of course, sets Lala and James off into fits of anger.

On a break, Sandoval and Raquel bond after being called out by the friend group. They take zero responsibility in the footage.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a brawl breaks out at the reunion. Well, now Vanderpump Rules fans know it’s between James and Sandoval. Things get so bad Sandoval demands that production stop filming him.

Of course, there could be another brawl that Bravo’s waiting to unleash when the three-part reunion airs.

Speaking of James, he has the best line of the trailer calling Raquel and Sandoval “poopoo heads.”

It wasn’t just Sandoval and Raquel under fire. Tom Schwartz was put on blast too.

Tom Schwartz faces backlash from Vanderpump Rules cast

Kate Maloney didn’t hold back from putting her ex Schwartz in the hot seat either. A very defeated-looking Schwartz tried to blast Katie for diminishing his friendship, but she shot right back at him.

Tension mounts between Sandoval and Schwartz when Katie asks how long the latter knew about Scandoval. This brings some happiness and sarcasm from the rest of the group as Lala snipes, “Did you guys not get your timelines to match?”

Even Lisa Vanderpump gets in on making the Toms accountable for their actions.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion trailer is explosive, jaw-dropping, and just a snippet of what fans can expect from the three-part event that begins Wednesday, May 24.

It’s gonna be so good!

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.