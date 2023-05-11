Andy Cohen says Tom Sandoval a ‘shell of himself’ at the Vanderpump Rules reunion

Andy Cohen spilled some Vanderpump Rules reunion tea when he appeared on The View this week.

The Watch What Happens Live host sat at the table with the ladies, and they were happy to have him.

He is promoting his new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, and making media rounds is part of the deal.

The ladies of The View aren’t too invested in Scandoval, except Alyssa Farrah Griffin, so she was excited to have Andy at the table.

She was ready to hit the ground running when she asked what he could share about the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Here’s what Andy told the ladies at The View about Scandoval and the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

Andy Cohen discusses Tom Sandoval at the Vanderpump Rules reunion

Alyssa Farrah Griffin asked Andy Cohen what he could say about the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

He said, “I can tell you that Tom Sandoval was really a shell of himself at the reunion.” He claims that he was shaking and thin.

Sunny Hostin chimed in, wanting to know whether he was still in the house with Ariana Madix. That has been a big topic since the news about his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss broke. The two own a home together, and he was still staying there. He had Raquel sleeping there while Ariana was out of town.

Andy admitted he thinks Tom is still there. However, he is on tour with his cover band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. He recently did a show in New York where he threw shade at Raquel Leviss, so their relationship status is unclear.

The Watch What Happens Live host confirmed that Ariana will be on the show live next week following the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules. This will be the first time she is speaking out publicly.

What will happen on the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules?

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale airs Wednesday, May 17.

It will be filled with all the footage shot when the Bravo cameras picked back up months after filming wrapped. Once Scandoval broke in March, production picked the cameras back up.

Kristen Doute returns for the finale episode to support Ariana Madix in the aftermath of Scandoval. The women rallied around Ariana, and Vanderpump Rules viewers went wild.

This affair became a pop culture phenomenon. And the footage from the days following the cheating revelation is highly anticipated.

With less than a week until it airs, Vanderpump Rules viewers will finally see what happened.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.