Ariana Madix to appear on Watch What Happens Live following Vanderpump Rules season finale

It’s been two months since Ariana Madix learned her long-term boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was involved in a months-long affair with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

She has remained silent about the situation, only throwing a little shade here and there. Ariana has leaned on her friends and opened herself up to more business opportunities, including filming a Lifetime movie.

Viewers have watched as the Vanderpump Rules season played out, knowing that Tom and Raquel were sleeping together behind Ariana’s back. The most recent episode was initially supposed to be the Season 10 finale, but when the cameras picked back up after Scandoval broke, they had enough footage for one more episode.

Ariana did not appear on any podcasts or anything else following the news that turned her world upside down. She did appear onscreen at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, though. Ariana, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent won the award for Best OnScreen Team.

Next week, Andy Cohen revealed that Ariana would join him in the Clubhouse following the Season 10 finale. There have been questions about when she would appear, especially because she has remained silent.

It’s unclear whether she will be the solo guest, but it appeared that way when he announced it on the recent Watch What Happens Live.

You've watched her all season long, now get ready to watch what happens LIVE when #PumpRules star Ariana Madix breaks her silence & joins @Andy on #WWHL next week! pic.twitter.com/LidLQXnM5L — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 11, 2023

Ariana Madix will tell her story

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer leaked online, so viewers have seen some of what happened in the aftermath of Scandoval.

Ariana Madix was seen screaming at Tom Sandoval, revealing that she regrets ever loving him. This comes after the most recent episode where Raquel Leviss questioned her about her sex life with Tom — the mistress fishing for answers from the unknowing girlfriend.

Seeing what Ariana can say in the Clubhouse with Andy Cohen will be interesting. He hosted the reunion, so he knows what happened and who said what, but he will still attempt to give viewers what they want.

How Ariana has been holding up is one of the big questions, but she seems to be doing well as she flourishes with business opportunities flooding in. She has also moved on with Daniel Wai; the two appear to be having fun.

What’s next for Ariana Madix?

While painful, it seems that Scandoval has launched Ariana Madix into the spotlight in a good way. Tom Sandoval may have broken her heart, but it has thrust her into pop culture superstardom.

Ariana has been the talk of the country, with brands sending her things and business opportunities coming her way. She booked a movie too.

Things are looking up for her with a new man by her side. It will be interesting to see whether Daniel Wai is seated in the audience when Ariana takes the stage on Watch What Happens Live.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.