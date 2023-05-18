Ariana Madix not buying Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss break up

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix isn’t buying the whole Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss breakup.

After months of waiting, Scandoval finally played out on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 last night in the finale.

It was the episode fans had been dying to see, but some other news proceeded the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, cheaters Raquel and Sandoval have called it quits.

The news broke hours before the finale making the timing suspect at best.

Ariana also finds the timing of the split news interesting and weighed in on the topic last night on Watch What Happens Live.

For her first official interview post-Scandoval, Ariana chatted with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. The host even thank her for talking to him, not Howie Mandel. No explanation is needed on that shade Andy threw.

Andy wasted no time firing off the burning questions that Vanderpump Rules fans wanted to be answered. One of them was if Ariana thinks Raquel and Sandoval are in love. No surprise here that Ariana doesn’t believe either one of them knows the meaning of the word.

As for her thoughts on the alleged break up of the cheaters, well, Ariana doesn’t believe that at all, and with good reason.

“I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago,” Ariana expressed.

When pressed for answers, Ariana added, “Well, I didn’t open it. It’s a crime, so, but it was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting.”

Ariana revealed she has no idea how many letters were written. She simply saw the one and placed it where the mail goes since she and Sandoval still live in the same house.

Ariana Madix opens up about communication with Tom Sandoval

The fact Sandoval and Ariana are still living in their house made Andy wonder what was going on with their situation. Ariana plans to sell the house to get her money out as soon as possible because, obviously, she’s ready to move on.

“We do not interact [on] any level,” Ariana spilled. “We have go-betweens, so either Logan or Tom’s assistant.”

However, they have both been traveling a lot, so it’s not as though they are stuck at home together. Sandoval has been on tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras, while Ariana has been living her best life, including finding a new man.

Boy, has Ariana Madix ever broken her silence on Scandoval as Vanderpump Rules Season 10 comes to an end. Next up is the three-part reunion, which from the trailer, will be nothing short of explosive.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.