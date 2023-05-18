Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss split after months-long affair

Scandoval doesn’t have a happy ending.

Two months after it was revealed that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were carrying on a months-long affair behind Ariana Madix’s back, they called it quits.

We can’t say we are surprised, though. Tom recently threw some shade at Raquel during one of his shows through a lyric change.

With the Season 10 finale airing and the three-part reunion coming, details about what went down are about to be exposed from the point of view of people who lived through Scandoval and the fallout.

The timing of their split could be coincidental, but given that the two haven’t spent much time together since the news broke and the Vanderpump Rules reunion was filmed, this seems like a perfectly-timed announcement.

So, what happened between Tom and Raquel?

Raquel Leviss reportedly ended things with Tom Sandoval

Just months after their lives imploded after their seven-month affair was discovered, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are no longer together.

According to Page Six, Raquel was the one to end things.

A source told the publication, “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

Interestingly enough, that was what Tom said in his lyric change, singing, “Raquel’s just not the girl for me.”

The split was seen coming, especially after Tom revealed that he and Raquel were taking some time apart when he appeared on Howie Mandel’s podcast. That interview was a disaster, but it showed where the couple stood. At that point, Tom was newly sober.

What is next for Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval?

After blowing up their lives and risking everything to be together, they are no longer a couple. Tom Sandoval’s businesses suffered, causing undue stress on his partners and employees.

After the scandal made national news, Raquel Leviss was called out and mocked by Vanderpump Rules fans and critics. The ladies of The View were even talking about Scandoval.

She has allegedly been in a mental health facility working to better herself, and it’s likely she was told making a break from Tom would be the only way to save her image and work on getting back into the limelight.

It’s unclear whether either will return to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11, which was recently confirmed. Tom is said to be focusing on his music and shows, and Raquel has flown under the radar for at least a month.

Scandoval hardly seems worth it, especially after all of the fallout that came with it.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.