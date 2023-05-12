5 Biggest surprises from Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion trailer has been revealed, and it did not disappoint.

Fans have been waiting nearly two months to see what happened at the reunion show amid Scandoval.

The show was filmed weeks after news broke that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend of nearly a decade Ariana Madix with their pall Raquel Leviss.

To say it has been a s**t storm ever since is an understatement.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Bravo dropped the jaw-dropping trailer yesterday, and it was everything and more than fans were expecting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A few surprise moments, though, have only increased excitement for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

Let’s take a look at five of those moments.

Tom Sandoval refuses to film

One thing fans didn’t expect from the reunion teaser was that Sandoval would go off on production and refuse to film. Sandoval dressed all in black took a lot of heat, to put it nicely, and apparently hit his breaking point.

Outside on a break, Sandoval yells at production that he needs a filming break. When cameras keep rolling, Sandoval screams, “I don’t want a camera in my f**king godd**n face.”

Andy Cohen teased Sandoval was a shell of himself at the reunion, and boy, that seems to be the case, especially in this scene.

this is not a reunion. this is an execution. #pumprules pic.twitter.com/UnJJWmGsnY — Vanderpump Rules (@sur_rules) May 11, 2023

Ariana Madix’s revenge moments

Cheers to Ariana, who came in hot at the reunion, not only with her comments but her drop-dead gorgeous look that was all about revenge! After a brief tear-filled scene, Ariana gets her fire back, going all in on her ex-boyfriend and friend.

When Sandoval looks at Ariana, she blasts him, saying he doesn’t deserve to look at her, reiterating she looks smoking hot. The best was Ariana listing off the things about Raquel, like “diabolical, demented, sub-human.”

You go, Ariana!!

Ariana is coming to clear Sandoval & Raquel! #pumprules pic.twitter.com/dtrAtgOcwK — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 11, 2023

Tom Schwartz looks defeated

Whether you love him or hate him, one thing is for sure. Tom Schwartz looks defeated and like a lost puppy throughout the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer.

Although he does hug Scheana Shay as she cries, that’s the only moment where he kind of resembles himself. Taking on his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, Schwartz tries to defend himself and epically fails.

Katie comes hard for Schwartz, too, making him look even more sad and defeated. Schwartz’s demeanor was certainly not expected and brings up a question.

Will Schwartz look this sad and defeated throughout the entire three-part reunion? Because he’s a mood and not a good one at all.

James Kennedy calls Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘poopoo heads’

Who would have thought James Kennedy would become the stand-out and-up guy on Vanderpump Rules? But it has happened. James was on fire during the reunion trailer giving one of the best lines of the clip.

“Poopoo head,” shouts James at Raquel and Sandoval, adding, “Both of you poopoo head.” James is so serious when he says it, too, making the remark even more hilarious.

Keeping with the funny moment, Andy kind of scolds James giving the DJ another great line.

“I’m gonna get sent for a time out,” in a child’s voice that brings smiles to Katie and Ariana and us too. Here’s hoping more of funny James with the witty one-liners is at the reunion.

The Tom’s are not on the same page

As mentioned above, Katie puts Schwartz on the post multiple times, and one has to do with Scandoval. Katie demands to know when he found out Raquel and Sandoval were having an affair.

Schwartz responds, “Late August,” which gets Sandoval all riled up, and it’s awesome! Sandoval questions that in disgust, prompting a chuckle from the cast. Lala Kent even jokes they didn’t get their timelines straight.

Vanderpump Rules viewers have rarely seen the Toms at odds, so this was a juicy surprise that let’s hop gets more heated at the reunion.

Wouldn’t it be great to see Schwartz man up and stand up to Sandoval?

There are, of course, other moments that were jaw-dropping but not surprising. Scheana already discussed on her podcast Scheananigans about Raquel serving her papers at the reunion.

A big brawl was already teased, and it should surprise no one that it was James and Sandoval.

It’s worth giving Andy an honorable mention for his reaction to dropping his cards amid that brawl. Andy probably didn’t mean for the moment to be humorous, but it was.

What surprised you about the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion trailer?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.