Katie Maloney’s brother speaks out about the ‘garbage humans’ on Vanderpump Rules

Katie Maloney’s family isn’t here for Raquel Leviss and her disrespect.

The most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules (initially slated to be the season finale) featured a heavy confrontation between Katie and Raquel.

Everything happened at SUR while the cast was celebrating Lisa Vanderpump’s birthday. Before the group headed to the restaurant, Katie and Ariana Madix held a sneak peek at their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Katie’s mom, Teri Maloney, was there too. She has been at several events this season as Katie navigates her new divorce from Tom Schwartz.

Raquel was put off by how Katie and Teri spoke to her when she greeted them, which led her to have a heated conversation while sitting across from Katie at Lisa’s celebration.

When Raquel got sassy with Teri, it was game over.

Katie Maloney’s brother addresses Vanderpump Rules disrespect

The Maloney family is close. Katie Maloney’s mom, Teri, has been on the show several times over the 10 seasons, and she is a fan favorite among viewers. When she got together with the other Vanderpump Rules mom, it was always good TV.

Katie’s brother, Joey Maloney, addressed the situation viewers saw where Raquel Leviss disrespected his mom while arguing with Katie.

He tweeted, “This might be the only time I use the hashtag at the end here but had to speak up about these garbage humans. You act tough and talk to my mom and my sister like that when you are on camera but you would never dare do that when your ego wasn’t being boosted. #PumpRules“

Joey Maloney wasn’t a fan of Raquel Leviss. Pic credit: @redlight24fps/Twitter

Her audacity continued throughout the episode. Raquel not only disrespected Teri but also had a very cringy conversation with Ariana Madix about her sex life with Tom Sandoval, knowing she was sleeping with him on the side already.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval affair dominate Vanderpump Rules reunion

With only one episode left before the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion, the fallout of Scandoval will finally be featured.

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent had their suspicions about something between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss happening, but the extent of it shocked everyone.

There’s also been some curiosity surrounding how much Tom Schwartz knew about it and when he found out. Katie discussed it with him after it was revealed, and it seemed that he lied to her when he said for a month. In the reunion trailer, he admits it was the end of August, seven months before that.

Will Raquel have to answer for her disrespect? Be sure to tune into the Season 10 finale and the three-part Vandeprump Rules reunion.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.