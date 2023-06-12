RHONJ casting rumor: Rapper Remy Ma and Gia Casey being considered while newbies are safe from firing

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has us in a chokehold regarding what will happen next season.

With so many things up in the air right now, it’s no wonder there are so many rumors floating around.

The latest is that rapper Remy Ma and Gia Casey are the names being thrown around to join the Season 14 cast, but is there any truth to this?

What we know for sure, is that a major cast shakeup is needed, and right now the network has some big decisions to make.

Two of the most long-standing cast members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are at odds, and it seems the producers are unclear about how to move forward with them both.

Meanwhile, viewers are certain that they want an end to the storyline of the feuding sisters-in-law once and for all, which means some want Melissa gone and others think Teresa should be fired.

Are Remy Ma and Gia Casey joining RHONJ?

The rumor mill has been in overdrive these past few weeks with lots of speculation about the Jersey cast.

The latest rumor floating around comes to us from Bravo fan page @bravoandcocktails, which named two possible new Housewives for next season.

Allegedly, rapper Remy Ma is being recruited to join the show as producers look to spice things up and add a bit of diversity.

Another name thrown into the mix was Gia Casey, the wife of popular The Breakfast Club host DJ Envy.

Gia is friends with Teresa Giudice, and both the OG and her daughter Gia Giudice follow Casey on social media. Gia and Dj Envy has six kids together and the fabulous mama is known for dressing the family in matching designer duds.

She has reportedly been asked to join the Jersey franchise in the past but has turned down the offer. Gia is friends with Remy Ma and it is through her that the rapper would be introduced to the other women.

The RHONJ newbies are reportedly safe from being fired

While there are reports of two new Housewives, you might be wondering what will happen to Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda who joined the show last season.

Well, they are supposedly safe from getting the axe and will return for another season.

Meanwhile, there was no mention of whether or not the addition of Remy and Gia meant two other cast members would be fired.

Keep in mind though that Gia Casey is connected to Teresa Giudice, which means the OG would be her connection to the group. So does that mean Melissa is gone?

Truth is, we hear a slew of rumors every season and sometimes they ring true but other times they fall flat. So, let’s just take this information with a grain of salt as we wait patiently for the big decision to be made.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.