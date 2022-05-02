RHONJ rumors: Jackie Goldschneider demoted to friend while newbie Traci Johnson fired after one season

Has Jackie Goldschneider been demoted from full-time Housewife? Pic credit: Bravo

Rumors have been swirling about some cast changes in the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but for now, that’s all they are. Word on the street is that Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted from full-time Housewife and will now be a “friend” to the cast.

Furthermore, it’s rumored that newbie Traci Johnson, who joined the show in Season 12, has already been fired and will not get another season.

Traci and her husband, Tiki Johnson, were introduced to the group as friends of Melissa and Joe Gorga. However, we didn’t learn much about the new couple this season, as most of the drama centered on Teresa Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas.

But a change is coming in Season 13 if the rumors turn out to be true.

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will reportedly feature a few new faces, while one newbie has already been fired.

Reports are that Jackie Goldschneider– who has been a full-time Housewife for four years– has been demoted to “friend” status. This comes after a season where Jackie has opened up more than ever before.

The 45-year-old got candid about her years-long battle with anorexia after initially trying to play down the severity of her eating disorder.

However, a Housewives fan page recently shared unsubstantiated reports that Jackie has been demoted from her full-time position.

Another rumor is that newbie Traci Johnson will be a one-season wonder as she has allegedly been fired from the show.

People did not get a chance to learn anything about Traci or her husband this season, and it seems they won’t get a second chance to share their lives with viewers. A sign that this rumor might be true is the fact that we didn’t even catch a glimpse of her in the Season 12 reunion trailer.

Will there be new RHONJ cast members in the upcoming season?

While one Real Housewives of New Jersey star might be out, the rumors are that three more women might be in.

Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania are all seemingly returning as full-time cast members for Season 13, with Jackie Goldschneider as a friend.

However, the Housewives fan page also noted that three new Jersey women are currently being tested to join the cast.

From what we know so far, a friend of Melissa’s named Rachel is one option, while another woman named Danielle is close friends with Teresa.

A friend of Margaret named Jennifer could make the cut as well.

Reportedly filming for season 13 will start at the end of May.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.