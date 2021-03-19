Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
Jennifer Aydin responds to Jackie Goldschneider’s claim that she’ll do anything to stay friends with Teresa Giudice


RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin responds to co-star Jackie Goldschneider’s claims that she’ll do anything to remain friends with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is refuting co-star Jackie Goldschneider’s claims that she’ll do anything to stay on OG Housewife Teresa Giudice’s good side.

Season 11 has already seen a monumental fight between Jackie and Teresa after Jackie’s failed analogy attempt to help Teresa understand the damage of spreading rumors about somebody’s loved one. As fans know, bringing Teresa’s children up in any conversation, or using them as an example, is intolerable.

So, in natural Teresa fashion, she went off on Jackie using some colorful language. And although the other RHONJ ladies agreed that Teresa could have handled the rumor in a more tactful way, Jennifer has remained in Teresa’s corner as a friend.

Jennifer calls out Jackie’s double standard when it comes to defending Teresa

During her chat with ET, correspondent Brice Sander asked Jennifer, “In talking to Jackie, it seems like she thinks that you will do anything to remain friends with Teresa. That you will kiss Teresa’s butt no matter what. What is your response to that claim?”

According to Jennifer, she has no reason to defend Jackie over her true friend, Teresa.

“It’s interesting. When Margaret defends Teresa it’s, ‘Oh, Margaret, I think you’re smarter than that. Oh, you’re giving her a pass.’ But when I defend someone who is actually my friend, that’s kissing her a**?” she responded.

“No, sweetheart. That’s called friendship. So, get the memo if you haven’t already gotten it,” she continued.

Jennifer calls Teresa a real ‘friend’, questions why she would defend ‘somewhat of a friend’ Jackie

Jennifer continued to share that she told Teresa that spreading the rumor about Jackie’s husband, Evan, wasn’t right but explained that that was no reason for her to choose Jackie’s side in the conflict.

“I told Teresa I thought what she did was wrong. However, I’m not gonna sit here and start a fight with my real friend over someone who’s, you know, somewhat of a friend,” she said.

“I mean, people were always saying, like, oh who talks about the host of a party when you’re at that party? Right?” she continued. “Do you know how many weddings I’ve been to where the bride was marrying a dog?”

She jokingly admitted that she felt it was “nicer” that Teresa didn’t tell Jackie to her face because “that would have been rude.”

Jennifer concluded, “Teresa took the nice way out and did it like everybody else — behind their backs.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


