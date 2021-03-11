Teresa Giudice says Jackie Goldschneider’s analogy about Gia ‘wasn’t really smart’

Teresa Giudice says Jackie Goldschneider was not smart to bring up Gia during their argument. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s the analogy heard around the world, or at least among every Real Housewives of New Jersey viewer, and it’s one that Teresa Giudice will probably never forget!

Yes, the saga from Episode One of RHONJ is still very much a hot topic.

It all started when Teresa decided to spread a rumor about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband cheating on her at the gym.

Of course, that didn’t sit well with Jackie, and during her confrontation with the OG and she threw out an analogy about Teresa’s daughter, Gia.

This infuriated Teresa and now the women are even more at odds, and even fans are left divided.

Some viewers believe that kids should be off-limits and that Jackie should not have brought Gia into the mix.

Others understood the analogy quite clearly and think that Teresa’s loved ones are fair game.

But Teresa believes that it wasn’t a very smart move on Jackie’s part.

Teresa Giudice says Jackie Goldschneider’s analogy was not smart

Teresa was a guest on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, and she had quite a bit to say about the season so far.

Since the most explosive moment was between her and Jackie, that moment was indeed a topic of conversation.

As you can imagine, the 48-year-old has not changed her stance on Jackie’s analogy.

She recently affirmed that it was not the smartest analogy to use.

“And as a lawyer, how she says how smart she is and a lawyer, really?” questioned Teresa. “That’s your comeback as a lawyer?”

The New Jersey Housewife added, “She could [have come] up with a smarter answer than throwing my daughter in…that wasn’t really smart, I have to say!”

Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin agree with Teresa

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin also appeared on the RHONJ Aftershow.

They backed up Teresa’s comment that it wasn’t smart for Jackie to use Gia in her analogy.

“I mean I don’t understand what the point of that was,” retorted Jennifer. ” I thought that was like a little, it was an unnecessary insert.”

She continued, “I think we’ve all established, counselor, that you know, nobody could win a war of words, we get it. But like why you gotta throw that in there?”

Dolores also declared that there were plenty of other things Jackie could have used during the argument.

“It was a stupid analogy,” said Dolores.

“Joe [Giudice] cheated on Teresa 500 times. He’s on the phone calling her a c#*t to his Goomah. You can’t bring that up? Like, come on Jackie,” Dolores continued.

“That was stupid!” added the RHONJ star.

What’s your take on this controversial analogy. Was it stupid for Jackie to mention Gia’s name?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.