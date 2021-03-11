RHONJ cast discusses Jennifer Aydin’s unwavering loyalty to Teresa Giudice

Jennifer Aydin shows unwavering loyalty to Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has taught us many things over the years.

One thing we’ve learned is that Jennifer Aydin is gonna ride for Teresa Giudice till the wheels fall off.

It’s not quite clear yet if Teresa has the same unwavering loyalty in return.

But, ever since the mom-of-five joined the show three years ago, she quickly joined forces with the OG.

As a matter of fact, Jennifer even admitted that she would have her friend’s back even if she was wrong.

Jennifer Aydin has Teresa’s back no matter what

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star proved her loyalty to Teresa during the latest episode of the show.

She was invited to Jackie Goldschneider’s do-over party for her husband, but this time around Teresa was not invited.

During the event, the cheating rumor brought up once again.

However, Jennifer came to her friend’s defense and told Jackie that the mom-of-four did not intend to be malicious by spreading the rumor.

Of course, no one was surprised that Jennifer defended the OG.

And during a recent interview, the 43-year-old confessed that she went into the event ready to have Teresa’s back.

“I went in there with the mentality thinking, if this is going to be a Teresa ambush party, then I’m out,” remarked the RHONJ star.

And, she continued to defend her friend.

“It was the wrong place for her to bring that up. She said she was sorry in the first episode. Maybe it’s not the apology that Jackie wanted, but there was a sorry in there. She said sorry.”

RHONJ cast weigh in on Jennifer’s loyalty to Teresa

The cast recently sat down for a chat on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

And the women, weighed in on the most recent episode, and Jennifer’s loyalty to her friend.

“Sometimes she can be a really fun, good person to be around,” noted Jackie. “But in general she is Teresa’s soldier. She is very loyal to her.”

Dolores Catania also chimed in on Jennifer’s comments during the do-over party.

“Jennifer sometimes doesn’t have a way with words,” commented Dolores. “She’s not very diplomatic or she doesn’t have great presentation.”

However, fans and cast members are not the only ones who notice how much Jennifer defends Teresa.

She’s well aware of her blind loyalty to the New Jersey Housewife.

“At the end of the day it’s not even about who I think is right or wrong,” said Jennifer. “Teresa’s my friend, we’ve been friends for three years, there’s loyalty there.”

She continued,” I’m not just gonna sit here and jump ship…even if she did something wrong I’m going to defend her.”

Do you think Jennifer should be loyal to Teresa whether she’s right or wrong?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.