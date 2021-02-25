Jackie Goldschneider says her husband was ‘enraged and embarrassed’ about cheating rumors

Jackie Goldschneider reveals how her husband reacted to cheating rumors. Pic credit: Bravo

We saw Jackie Goldschneider’s reaction to the cheating rumors about her husband on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

But, we haven’t seen or heard from the person accused of this alleged affair.

Evan Goldschneider may not have said much on camera, but what viewers may not know is that the rumor actually had an impact on the couple’s marriage.

Jackie recently revealed that it led to several fights between her and Evan.

And, she explained why.

Jackie Goldschneider’s husband was enraged by cheating rumors

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight.

According to Jackie, once she revealed the cheating allegations made by Teresa Giudice to her husband, he got angry.

“Once I found out and then I had to tell Evan, and he was just beside himself,” admitted the New Jersey Housewife.

“He was embarrassed and enraged and everything was just coming down on me, and rightfully so. I mean he was really, really mad,” she added.

The RHONJ star noted that her kids were also upset after seeing her and Evan fighting, and even questioned if they were going to get divorced.

“And, like of course we’re not gonna get divorced over this but, they were not used to us fighting,” confessed the mom-of-four.

Jackie Goldschneider and her husband fought over cheating rumors

During her chat with the media outlet, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained why the rumors caused fights with her husband.

“The fighting was really about the fact that I had brought this into our lives,” Jackie explained.

“And suddenly–yes I know this is just in like TV land –but it also impacts our real-life day-to-day. I mean millions of people see it, millions of people are reading about it on the internet and he was just beside himself.”

The RHONJ star continued, “He was so embarrassed. He was the one taking the hit. And he was just so upset and embarrassed and there was no one for him to kind of like yell at and be mad at aside from me. And I was wracked with guilt because I did bring this into his life. And so it was just like fight after fight of,’ what do you want me to do?'”

“It was just a really frustrating experience cause I felt so guilty and so heavy for it, but there was nothing I could do to fix it,” added the 44-year-old.

However, the couple was able to talk things through, and Jackie decided not to leave the show after all.

But, she did take some time away from the group, and we’ll see how it all plays out as Season 11 continues.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.