Jennifer Aydin says ‘I’m not an alcoholic’ amid claims she drank a lot while filming Season 11 of RHONJ

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin denies that she’s an alcoholic after she’s accused of drinking too much during the new season. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is now underway. And while the RHONJ cast is well-known for being outspoken, they’re also known for partying hard. So, when Jennifer Aydin joined the cast she brought a brand new level of partying into the mix.

Jennifer could party, and as the RHONJ ladies quickly found out, Jennifer could drink. In fact, since joining the franchise back in Season 9, quite a few of Jennifer’s conflicts have either been started or worsened once she’s started drinking.

Jennifer says she’s a ‘social drinker’

In trailers for the new season, it seems that Jennifer’s drinking becomes problematic. In one particular scene, Jennifer is found drunkenly stumbling around and even dropping to her knees at one point.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This has caused many to wonder if Jennifer might have a genuine drinking problem. And while it’s easy to see why fans may think this, Jennifer says it’s not true and denies that she’s an alcoholic.

While speaking with Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi, Jennifer says that she was going to party hard and that her memory of the party is in “fragments.”

Explaining what lead up to the party and where her mindset was at, Jennifer said, “I was very excited to be able to be social with all the girls again. And, of course, have a couple drinks.”

Jennifer claims she’s not an ‘alcoholic’

Christina continued the conversation and asked, “Now we do see in the trailer that, you know, they did highlight some of your drinking this season. Did you feel like maybe you were drinking more so this season because of everything you had going on at home?”

“Well, it’s not even that I was drinking more. You have to understand I’m a social drinker. So, I hadn’t been socializing in months. So, my tolerance was non-existent before, like, it’s below zero. So, I don’t know how many drinks it takes to get [to] the center of a lollipop, okay? I don’t,” Jennifer confessed.

“So, excuse me if I get a little excessive and, you know, get turnt up because I don’t know what my limits are. So, yeah. I haven’t been out in a long time, I’m extremely stressed out with everything that’s going on, I’m at a party, and I’m about to get drunk,” she continued.

She concluded, “So, I’m not an alcoholic, okay? I just like to have a good time.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.