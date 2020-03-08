RHONJ feud heats up as Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin trade jabs on social media

Another day, another battle among the Bravo housewives. This time it’s the ongoing feud that has been brewing for the entire season between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey costars have been going at it all season long, and we witnessed them going head to head at part 1 of the heated reunion.

Reunion part 1

During the dramatic sit-down, hosted by Andy Cohen, Jennifer accused Gorga of faking her IVF storyline for the show – saying Melissa was too “self-absorbed” to have another baby.

Melissa, who is already a mom of three, did not take lightly to the egregious comment, and the reunion ended its first of 3 parts, with the women still at odds.

Now, it seems that they have taken their feud to social media!

Melissa shared a video to Instagram with the caption, “Them: you’re self-absorbed… Me:_____.”

She accompanied the post with a video of herself doing a fierce model strut in her dressing room, while clad in a stunning sequined jumpsuit as cameras snapped away in the background.

The video appears to have been taken on reunion day.

Aydin takes a Jab at Gorga on Twitter

The 40-year old NJ housewife got tons of compliments for the fabulous video, but one castmate, in particular, wasn’t very impressed.

Bravo posted the video on Twitter, with their own caption, “Strutting into tonight’s #RHONJ reunion like…”

As fans re-posted the video, the 42- year old, mother of 5 eventually caught wind of it, and as usual, she had something to say, and it wasn’t positive.

“Why does she look like that? like she’s constipated?” Aydin responded.

While some users jumped on the ‘Melissa bashing bandwagon’ plenty of fans came to her defense.

One Twitter user said that Gorga was the best looking housewife on the show and isn’t as desperate for attention as Jennifer.

Another user didn’t really pick a side in the battle but added her two cents saying that all the housewives were self adsorbed.

Melissa seems to have caught wind of Aydin’s snarky comment and posted a few subliminal messages of her own on her Instagram stories. She re-posted several images from fans bashing Jennifer.

The way things are playing out now, it’s clear that the housewives did not resolve much of anything at the reunion.

However, it seems likely we’ll get a play-by-play of exactly where the two women left off when Part 2 of the reunion airs.

Fans can watch part 2 of the reunion this Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.