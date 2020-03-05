RHONJ: Reunion gets heated as Jennifer shockingly accuses Melissa of fake storyline

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion got off to a heated start last night!

The women gathered to discuss all the madness that happened throughout the season, but in Part 1, it was Jennifer Aydin taking all the shots at her castmates.

Jennifer vs Melissa Gorga

Jennifer has been on the outs with Margaret, Jackie, and Melissa throughout the season, and last night Jennifer faced off with the women.

The first was the 40-year-old mom of 3, Melissa Gorga, who Jennifer says is “self-absorbed!”

The season featured Melissa and her husband Joe as they endeavored to have Melissa’s eggs frozen in an attempt to have a fourth child.

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Melissa if she was still considering freezing her eggs, to which she answered “Yes.”

This response didn’t sit well with Jennifer, who chimed in with, “Who are you kidding? She’s not gonna have a baby… she’s way too self-absorbed.”

She noted that she came to this view based on Melissa’s “constant selfies” and “self accolades.”

Melissa retorted, “This is where I’m gonna tell you, you say dumb sh*t,”

She continued, “We’re watching a thing about a woman who is turning 40, [with] three children that is going through something…”

However, Jennifer did not allow her to finish the sentence, saying, “Don’t try to spin it. You’re talking about having a baby, and I feel like you’re making a mockery of people who are really going through it and people who really do in vitro [IVF].”

The comment didn’t just stun Melissa, but others on the cast were visibly shocked as well.

Still, Aydin wasn’t quite done.

She added, “I think you were absolutely faking that whole thing…Your career is taking off, a baby would halt your journey right now. It’s a selfless thing to have a baby, look what she would have to give up.”

As you may have guessed, fans on social media had a lot to say about Jennifer’s accusation. One user said that Jennifer was simply jealous of Melissa’s marriage.

You call it a fake storyline. No, @JenniferAydin, it's called a real marriage, a real relationship, a real love. Your jealousy of @melissagorga is palpable. Her husband adores her, is in love with her, wants to spend time with her. Your husband barely tolerates you. #rhonj — MaMa Deee (@MaMaDeee3) March 5, 2020

Another Twitter follower says he thinks Jennifer is trying too hard.

Sorry probably not a popular opinion but I like Joe and Melissa and to me it’s Jennifer who seems to be trying to hard. I don’t like her and her whole body is fake her storylines weren’t great either #RHONJ — jax is going to block you 🤣 (@jax_you) March 5, 2020

Another expressed how bad she felt for Melissa.

Omg Jennifer i have no respect for someone like you who puts people down, doesn’t let people have their opinions, and just let them live. The first 5 minutes, I felt bad for @melissagorga ❤️#rhonj — Hiral Shah (@HiralBShah24) March 5, 2020

Jennifer vs. Margaret

Jennifer also took aim at Margaret Josephs regarding her skills as a mother.

In a past episode, there was an altercation between the two women. Jennifer had said to Margaret, “I don’t know what kind of Mother you were, but I’m a very hands-on mother.”

Well, last night, Margaret responded to that saying, “It was very upsetting to me when she said she didn’t know what kind of mom you ‘were,’ I still am a mother…You are a mother until the die you die.”

Much of the reunion focused on Jennifer’s tense relationship with Melissa, Margaret, and the newest cast member Jackie Goldschneider.

Part 2 will feature a visit from controversial housewife Danielle Staub, who seems to have had a dramatic interaction with reunion producers before she even hit the set.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see how this plays out.

Part 2 of RHONJ reunion airs next Wednesday at 7/8 central on Bravo.