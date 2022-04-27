RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider is doing ‘really great’ amid eating disorder recovery

Jackie Goldschneider gives an update on her recovery. Pic credit: Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider has come a long way since she opened up about her eating disorder earlier this season. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently shared an update on her recovery process and revealed that she’s doing “really great” but still has a long way to go.

Jackie has been battling anorexia for almost two decades and this season she was very transparent with viewers about her ongoing struggles.

Throughout the season, we saw her take the necessary steps to get help for her eating disorder, and the mom-of-four happily admitted that she has been making progress.

Jackie Goldschneider is doing ‘really great’ amid eating disorder recovery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is doing better than ever as she continues to undergo therapy and other recovery methods to keep her eating disorder under control.

Jackie noted in a recent interview that she was relieved to finally open up about her anorexia on camera after trying to downplay just how bad things had become.

Luckily, the Bravo Housewives star has good news to report as she gained weight and changed her unhealthy eating habits. During a recent chat with Us, Weekly Jackie said opening up about her struggles on camera was helpful because it allowed people to hold her accountable.

“I knew that if I did it in front of an audience I wouldn’t allow people to see me fail and say to themselves, ‘it’s too hard to recover, I’m not gonna bother. Jackie couldn’t do it, it’s too hard,'” explained Jackie. “I knew I wouldn’t let that happen.”

As for how she’s doing now, Jackie said she’s “really far along” in her recovery progress and still goes to therapy twice per week.

“I’m doing really great,” revealed the 45-year-old who also noted, “I’m not gonna say that it’s been easy.”

Jackie Goldschneider says some parts of recovery are still really hard

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confessed that some parts of the process have filled her with joy.

“The parts where I’m learning to eat new foods… that’s been a joy for me,” revealed Jackie.

However, some parts of her recovery journey are still very difficult, one being Jackie’s change in size now that she’s gained some weight.

“I was always a size zero and always an extra small and… I don’t fit into any of that anymore and that’s really hard for me,” she admitted.

Jackie said the aspect of her recovery that she has been working on in her therapy sessions is “coming to terms with the new body and to stop validating myself with external numbers.”

“It’s been a hard thing for me to move into a new size… so there’s a lot of work to be done, but health-wise I’m in a completely different territory,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.