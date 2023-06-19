Who should return for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14? RHONJ fans weigh in

Who will return for The Real Housewives of New Jersey? That’s the question on RHONJ fans’ minds after an explosive Season 13 and reunion show.

It’s been less than a week since part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey hit Bravo airwaves ending the season.

However, the rumor mill has been on fire since then with questions and thoughts about Season 14.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy Cohen set the record straight on the pause rumor, making it clear that there will not actually be a pause.

When it comes to the cast, RHONJ fans have loudly been sharing who they want back for the season, especially regarding Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Instagram account @bravobygays recently did a poll about Season 14, and the results say a lot.

RHONJ fans weigh in on Teres Giudice and Melissa Gorga returning for Season 14

@bravobygays used Instagram Stories to share a poll asking followers various questions about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It’s worth noting that the number of people that participated in the poll wasn’t revealed, just the final percentage results.

Kicking off the series was a simple question asking if people were Team Melissa or Team Melissa in their feud. Melissa got 83 percent of the votes, and Teresa received 17 percent.

RHONJ polls show more people are Team Melissa than Team Teresa. Pic credit: @bravobygays/Instagram

Regarding who should return for Season 14, Melissa won that too.

Joe Gorga’s wife had 72 percent of the votes wanting her back. Teresa was the opposite, with 23 percent saying she should return.

Poll results asking if Melissa and Teresa should return to RHONJ Season 14. Pic credit: @bravobygays/Instagram

These poll results come hot on the heels of actress Kristin Chenoweth admitting that she’s Team Gorga and calling out Louie and Teresa fans for coming at her.

What about the rest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies?

Newbies Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral are both wanted back for another season. Their results were very close too. 72 percent wanted Danielle to return, and 74 percent would like to see Rachel on the show again.

Danielle and Rachel made quite an impression on RHONJ fans. Pic credit: @bravobygays/Instagram

The other newbie Jen Fessler had 69% of the votes wanting her to return.

It turns out that RHONJ fans like having former full-time cast member Jackie Goldschneider as a Friend Of because 42 percent of the votes think she should stay in that role.

Jackie and Jennifer are still wanted on RHONJ. Pic credit: @bravobygays/Instagram

Teresa’s pal Jennifer Aydin, on the other hand, had 57 percent saying she should get the boot from the show. Jennifer’s nemesis Margaret Josephs fared much better, with 77 percent wanting to see her back.

Jackie and Jennifer are still wanted on RHONJ. Pic credit: @bravobygays/Instagram

Dolores Catania was missing for some reason. However, she has been slammed quite a bit lately for riding the fence between Teresa and Melissa.

Do you agree or disagree with the results from the Instagram account @bravobygays poll?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.