Are RHONJ viewers over Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feud?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 has come to a close following an explosive reunion thanks to Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

There’s no question that the three-part RHONJ reunion show was hard to watch.

Social media has been on fire, with The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers weighing in on so many topics.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, John Fuda won the reunion by standing up to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Also, Dolores Catania has been put on blast by RHONJ fans for being afraid of Teresa and Louie.

However, none of that compares to how viewers are really feeling about the ongoing feud between Teresa and Melissa, as well as their future on the show.

Are The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers over the Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feud?

It turns out that many RHONJ viewers have had enough of the constant fighting between the Gorgas and Teresa.

Twitter has been buzzing for the past couple of weeks, with several users expressing they are over the two women and the drama.

One user admitted to liking parts of the reunion regarding Melissa and Teresa but also declared, “BUT i’m STILL completely over this feud!”

Another wants better cast members, while a different user shared, “I’m definitely over the Teresa vs Joe and Melissa,” and suggested change needs to happen on RHONJ.

Speaking of change, a number of Twitter users came to that same conclusion with calls for both Teresa and Melissa to be fired.

There was a tweet of a cute puppy saying “PLEASE,” as the user said both women need to be put on pause.

@andy @BravoWWHL Please put Tre & Melissa on pause. We need need a break from the Giudice/Gorga drama. I'd like to see how Jen A and Dolores are without Tre around. Also, Tre needs to be humbled & Luis needs to disarmed. #rhonj #RHONJreunion

A tweet also told Bravo to take time when considering the cast for Season 14 after that reunion.

Now that the reunion is done. I don't think Melissa OR Teresa did a good job. That was 3 parts of foolishness and time wasted! Also all the other ladies flopped too. Bravo take your time and really think through what the next season will look like cause that wasn't it! #RHONJ

Yes, it seems many RHONJ views are ready for the two sisters-in-law to be gone. One Twitter user is “drained” from it, and another is “over the same old s**t.”

Even a famous face has joined the chat and taken a stance on saying goodbye to Melissa and Teresa.

Rebecca Romijn weighs in on Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga drama

Last week actress Rebecca Romijn stopped by Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen to dish all things Bravo.

The actress is a Bravo superfan, so Andy wasted no time getting her thoughts on the rift between the Gorgas and Teresa.

Andy asked if Rebecca thought there was hope for a family reconciliation.

“I really hope so for the family’s sake. I wish they would reconcile.,” she shared before adding. “I feel like the story is getting a little boring. It’s not fun as an audience member to watch.”

Do you think the Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud has run its course, and they should both be fired or do you want them to stay on the show?

It will be a while before news breaks regarding the future of Melissa and Teresa on RHONj because the show is taking a beat, according to Andy. You can read everything he had to say on the topic by clicking here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.