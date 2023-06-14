John Fuda came prepared to the RHONJ reunion and viewers praise him as ‘MVP’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is officially over.

Rachel and John Fuda joined the cast this year, and their preparation for the reunion was on point.

Part three saw the husbands hit the stage, and John came prepared with a manila envelope of receipts on Luis Ruelas. He was fuming after Louie revealed he hired a private investigator to look into all of Teresa Giudice’s castmates.

It also came out that Louie contacted John’s son’s mother. That struck a nerve with the Fudas, and John proved he wasn’t here for anyone messing around in his life or with his son.

As viewers watched the final part of the RHONJ air, they had various reactions to the storylines that included the husbands. From John’s receipts to what really went down between Louie and Frankie Catania, social media was lit up with comments.

And, if anyone came away looking better than they did when they walked in, it was John and Rachel Fuda.

John Fuda was called ‘MVP’ of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion

Rachel Fuda joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 13. She participated a lot and shared her life with John Fuda, including the process of adopting his oldest son.

That was an important moment for the couple, which Luis Ruelas allegedly used against them. He reportedly found the son’s mom and reached out to her, leading to her talking to the media.

In the Season 13 finale, Louie mouthed off about hiring a private investigator and that John into protective mode.

When he came out on the RHONJ reunion stage, John had an envelope containing things about Louie. While it wasn’t opened, it was there, and viewers were here for his tenacity and proof that he wouldn’t back down to the intimidation tactics Louie was reportedly using.

John was dubbed the “MVP” of the reunion by several viewers, and many want to see the couple stick around for another season.

MVP of the reunion right here: John Fuda!! Rachel & John just secured their spots for next season. 👏👏👏 New King & Queen of #RHONJ #RHONJreunion pic.twitter.com/NLqgxYp4C5 — Christine Sixteen (@MavenPhotograph) June 14, 2023

When it was time for the husbands to leave the stage and for the final moments of the reunion, Louie walked over to tell Rachel what a good mother she was and attempt to make amends with John. However, Louie wouldn’t admit to what he did, almost leading to a physical altercation.

Kudos to John Fuda for not letting Brooks 2.0 aka snake 🐍 oil salesman con him with a smile and fake af apology. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #RHONJreunion #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/0LofeoXUbv — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) June 14, 2023

There are plenty of viewers who believe John over Louie too.

I believe John Fuda 💯. I’m sorry but Louie is straight up trash. I’m not sure why all the Teresa Stans can not see he is an unhinged, unstable man #rhonj pic.twitter.com/JQCPdMVrvk — Coty (@cotywithaT_) June 14, 2023

When will Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey begin filming?

Andy Cohen revealed contract wouldn’t go out until The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion ended.

Now that it’s happened, there is speculation about when the cameras will pick back up.

There won’t be a pause, as suggested, but a small break will be had before the cameras are back up.

Filming for Season 13 began at the end of May or the beginning of June with the pool party at Teresa Giudice’s house. Already the timeline is a few weeks off. It’s expected that things will be in order by July for Season 14, and who will return should be made public.

Plenty of people are pulling for Rachel and John Fuda to get a second season, and after his performance at the Season 13 reunion, it’s highly possible.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.