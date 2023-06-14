Dolores Catania slammed by viewers for being scared to stand up to Luis and Teresa

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers have grown tired of Dolores Catania constantly riding the fence, but last night, she finally had an opinion about something.

That has gotten her into even more hot water as it appeared she sided with Luis Ruelas over her son, Frankie Catania.

For years, Dolores has chosen to stay silent amid the long-standing feud between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas, and this season was no different, except that now Luis is in the mix.

Teresa’s beau found himself at the center of the family drama and caused his own share of controversy when he claimed to have hired Bo Dietl to investigate the cast.

The women and their husbands confronted Luis about some other shady behavior at the reunion, and at one point Dolores’ ex-husband Frank Catania hinted that something happened between Luis and his son.

Frankie once worked for Luis, and according to his dad, things ended on a bad note. Joe Gorga also corroborated that story, but Dolores instantly shut it down!

Not only did she deny that Luis and Frankie ended their working relationship on bad terms, but she also went a step further and thanked Luis for hiring her son in the first place.

However, that did not go over well with viewers.

People are convinced that Dolores Catania is afraid of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Dolores is getting a slew of backlash on Instagram right now as people are not happy with her behavior at the reunion.

We already knew that she was not going to share her opinion about the Gorgas, Teresa Giudice, or about Luis and the investigation claims–which by the way he told her first hand, and she spoke out about in her confessional but not to his face.

However, since her son was brought into the mix at the reunion, viewers assumed she would speak out, but they were left disappointed.

“Why are you so scared of Teresa…what does she have on you????? So obvious,” wrote one commenter on her Instagram post.

“You looked very scared of Louis. Its like Louie and Teresa have something on you. Its a bit concerning how scared you are of them and the extent you seem to be willing to go to protect them.😬,” said someone else.

Another viewer wrote, “Why are you so scared to stand up to Teresa it’s pretty pathetic to watch.”

“What’s does Louie have on you and Frank you guys looked scared,” added someone else.

RHONJ viewers want Dolores Catania fired from the show

RHONJ viewers are so disappointed in Dolores that they want her axed from the show.

“you defending the red lobster over your own Son! Shame on you @dolorescatania I hope Andy gets rid of you and @teresagiudice,” said one commenter.

“Delores is CRAZY! I’m sorry but Andy get rid of this one!” said someone else.

Someone wrote, “@bravoandy we don’t need to see @dolorescatania next yr she couldn’t even stand up for her own child.”

Another viewer warned Dolores, “I like you Delores, but you seriously need to read the room and get off the fence .. contracts are forthcoming 😉.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.