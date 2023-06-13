RHONJ reunion sneak peek: Dolores Catania shuts down talk of son Frankie and Luis Ruelas working together

Dolores Catania isn’t here for her son Frankie Catania Jr. being dragged into The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama on the reunion.

Part three of the RHONJ Season 13 reunion airs tonight, putting the finishing touches on another wild season for viewers.

The reunion has heavily focused on the feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Things go from bad to worse when Luis Louis Ruelas, Joe Gorga, and the rest of the househusbands join the reunion.

Thanks to a sneak peek from Bravo, fans have a glimpse of how Dolores gets involved in the Gorgas, Teresa, and Louie drama.

It has to do with her and Frank Catania’s son Frankie, which brings out her mama bear side.

Dolores Catania shuts down talk of son Frankie and Luis Ruelas working together

In the footage, host Andy Cohen brought up Frankie working with Louie at the end of Season 12. Frank immediately says Frankie isn’t working with Louie anymore.

Joe pipes up, wanting to know what happened. Dolores simply says Frankie got a new job, nothing else. This doesn’t sit well with Joe, who declares, “That’s not what I heard.”

A clip of unseen footage shows Frank telling Joe that Louie closed the company and didn’t bother telling the employees, including his son Frankie.

At the reunion, Louie and Joe exchange words before Dolores takes over to set the record straight and stop the conversation.

Dolores reveals Frankie worked for Louie. It was great. Frankie moved on before making it clear this conversation was not happening.

“I don’t know what this rumor is, and I don’t want to talk about Frankie at all in this cesspit of anything,” she states.

Joe Gorga won’t let it go at RHONJ reunion

Despite what Dolores says, Joe won’t drop the topic. Even Frank tells his pal he won’t discuss it unless someone else brings up the subject.

Dolores once again says Frankie and Louie are fine. There’s no story.

Melissa tells Joe Dolores doesn’t want the subject talked about and even thanks Louie for everything he did for her son. In true Andy fashion, he pokes the bear asking why Dolores is getting so upset.

The footage ends there, but it certainly doesn’t seem like Joe will let it go, as he trades barbs with Louie again. Teresa even gets involved at one point blasting her brother; no surprise there.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHONJ fans have called out Dolores Catania for riding the fence. The sneak peek at the reunion shows Dolores isn’t changing her tune because she admits to not wanting drama with the Gorgas or Teresa and Louie.

That’s just a peek at what’s coming up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. Although Andy Cohen did warn fans, the final part is a “bloodbath,” so it seems fans are in for one crazy episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.