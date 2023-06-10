Margaret Josephs reveals Teresa Giudice has gone ‘down such a dark path’ after RHONJ reunion attack

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has been filled with insults and arguing.

Season 13 was intense, with several issues between Teresa Giudice and the women in the group.

Things between Teresa and Margaret Josephs have been up and down for several seasons, but their confrontation at the reunion was dramatic.

Teresa attacked Margaret because of how old she is, and it continued to Teresa’s podcast with guest The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan.

When Margaret threw shade at Teresa’s fans, calling them “Tre stumps” instead of “Tre huggers,” Teresa immediately jumped in with attacks on how Margaret looked.

And, with that, Margaret spoke out about the “dark path” Teresa had gone down.

Margaret Josephs addresses Teresa Giudice’s reunion attacks

During part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, things between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice were already intense.

Things had been brewing about Luis Ruelas and his private investigator comments, so everyone was already on guard when they came into the reunion.

While attending an event, Margaret spoke to US Weekly about what Teresa said to her.

She said, “It shows where her brain is right now, and it’s unfortunate that she can go down such a dark path.”

Jennifer Aydin jumped in to help her BFF Teresa and did a whole “old lady energy” thing at Margaret while on stage. Jennifer rides hard for Teresa and likely will until something big happens between them. She and Bill Aydin often spend time with Teresa and Louie, as both were part of their wedding party.

Margaret Josephs accuses Luis Ruelas of threatening her son

With part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on the horizon, viewers are waiting for the men to sit on stage. Margaret Josephs revealed to Andy Cohen and the rest of the women that her son reportedly received threatening calls at work from Luis Ruelas.

It seems that may have been the catalyst to put Margaret in the place she was with Teresa. The season was filmed and wrapped several months before the reunion, and it seemed that the two were at least in a position of peace when filming ended.

When the reunion airs the final installment, Margaret will have more to stay as the men take the stage and the attacks on Louie begin. Not only does Margaret have issues with what Louie did, but Frank Catania also has words with him.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.