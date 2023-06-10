Here’s why people think Teresa Giudice should stop age-shaming Margaret Josephs

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs are best friends, so it was shocking when a guest on her podcast shamed the 56-year-old, and Teresa found it funny.

Just kidding, we all know that the OG absolutely hates Margaret, which is why she found humor when Chanel Ayan made age-shaming comments about her.

By the way, as far as we know, Margaret has no beef with the RHODubai star.

However, her friendship with Teresa appears to be the only reason she had so many nasty things to say about her castmate.

Meanwhile, Chanel has gotten not only herself but also Teresa in trouble with viewers who chastised them both for their behavior.

Furthermore, several people in the comments were quick to remind The Real Housewives of New Jersey star that she has no room to speak about anyone’s age since she’s only five years younger than Margaret.

RHODubai star Chanel Ayan tries to age-shame Margaret Josephs

Teresa Giudice recently had Dubai Housewife Chanel Ayan on her podcast Namaste B$tches, and while promoting the episode, Teresa used a clip of Chanel bashing Margaret.

“I feel like if I was Margaret at that age, I just wanna be somewhere growing food, chilling, enjoying my life and not just being involved with the young people, and like have all this animosity,” said Chanel.

“CHANEL FREAKING AYAN is here with the Namaste B$tches and wow wow wow this episode with her is 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Teresa in her Instagram caption.

“Chanel is so fun, sweet, fierce and fabulous and we had the best time having her on…,” she added.

Teresa might have found the RHODubai star to be fun and sweet, but her Instagram followers didn’t think so after hearing her harsh comments about Margaret’s age.

RHONJ viewers remind Teresa Giudice that she’s only a few years younger than Margaret Josephs

After the clip was posted online, people quickly responded to the post and reminded Teresa — who, by the way, is 51 while Margaret is 56 — that they’re not that far apart in age.

“Why are you acting like Margaret is 90 years old she’s in her 50s lol,” said one commenter.

“I have such a soft spot for Teresa, but she and Marge are only 5 years apart in age 💀💀💀,” added someone else.

One Instagram user retorted, “Margaret is only 5 years older than Teresa 😂 I cannot handle the ignorance that spews from Teresa.”

“How pathetic… Margaret looks great and Chanel is so desperate to be close to any big bravo stars that she’ll say anything,” said someone else.

Another commenter also told Teresa, “The fact that you constantly call her old and bash her age when You’re literally 5 years younger than her is embarrassing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.