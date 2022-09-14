RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin talks budding friendship with RHODubai star Chanel Ayan

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin reveals how she became friends with RHODubai star Chanel Ayan. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

It’s well established that The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan is a fan favorite.

There are even some other Bravolebrities who are big fans of Chanel’s.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is one of them, and she recently spoke to Jack Sitt on the Flipping the Table podcast about her and Chanel’s budding friendship.

She explained to Jack that a mutual friend connected the two reality stars, and they became fast friends.

Jennifer revealed they first talked on FaceTime.

“We were basically pouring out our love for each other,” she said before adding, “I mean, I think she’s a hoot, and she says she thinks I’m a hoot.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin and RHODubai star Chanel Ayan met for lunch

Jennifer spilled that Chanel reached out to her while she was in New York to film The Real Housewives of Dubai reunion. She immediately told the supermodel that they should get together while she was in town.

The New Jersey native said that the pair got together for lunch and became fast friends. She revealed, “It was really just like two girlfriends that felt like they knew each other for all their lives.”

Jennifer also said that Chanel is a huge fan of Teresa Giudice, so they ended up FaceTiming the OG. Both Teresa and Chanel were excited to speak with one another.

She explained that Teresa threw an impromptu bachelor party for her now husband Luis Ruelas and invited Chanel to the festivities.

Jennifer Aydin revealed how Chanel Ayan was invited to Teresa Guidice’s wedding

RHONJ starlet Jennifer also revealed that Teresa and Chanel hit it off at Luis’ bachelor party so well that Chanel ended up getting an invite to Tre’s big day.

Jennifer shared, “The night before we were at the rehearsal dinner, I was FaceTiming Ayan, and Teresa told her, ‘I would love for you to come to my wedding.'”

Chanel wasn’t prepared and didn’t have a dress to wear to the wedding, nor did she have her glam team with her, but she wanted to support Teresa anyway.

Since The Real Housewives of Dubai star is a big fan of Luis and Teresa, Chanel found something in her suitcase and showed up to celebrate their love.

Jenifer revealed that it was important for Teresa to have people that cared about her at her wedding and supported her union with Luis.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, was supposed to attend the wedding but backed out a couple of days before.

The siblings had a falling out a few days prior regarding some rumor that Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, had cheated on him.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.