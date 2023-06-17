RHONJ: Kristin Chenoweth reveals she’s Team Gorga, tells Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas fans ‘leave me alone’

Kristin Chenoweth has weighed in on The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama involving Joe and Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Season 13 of RHONJ ended this week with the Gorgas and Teresa and Luis agreeing never to speak again.

It was a reunion for the books that focused on the family feud that has been going on for years.

The show had Twitter buzzing with many fan opinions, such as The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers being over drama with Teresa and Melissa.

However, some RHONJ fans are taking a stand and picking a side, even some famous faces.

Actress Kristin Chenoweth is one of those people; she isn’t here for those coming at her for her choice.

RHONJ fan Kristin Chenoweth shows support for Joe and Melissa Gorga

Taking to Twitter following the reunion, Kristin admitted she was Team Gorga in her true hilarious fashion.

“Ok y’all. I risk being hunted by BO DIETL the famous PI from @RHONJ but: I’m #Teamgorga. (#let’s play.)😂,” she tweeted.

Pic credit: @KChenoweth/Twitter

It didn’t take long for the comments section of her Twitter to become flooded with backlash and criticism for Kristin and her choice.

One user blasted that she was “always on the wrong side of history,” while another user was disappointed that Kristin took a side, especially because it’s a family matter.

The actress replied to both in a classy manner while stating her case and agreeing the family dynamic was “heartbreaking.”

Pic credit: @KChenoweth/Twitter

All of the trolls prompted Kristin to issue another statement.

Kristin Chenoweth has a message for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas fans

The Wicked starlet once again took to Twitter to put Tre and Louie’s followers on blast.

“Omg please Theresa and Louie fans leave me alone. Y’all are scary!” she wrote.

Pic credit: @KChenoweth/Twitter

Kristin’s tweet once again got a slew of responses, mainly from the haters coming at her for her message.

A tweet referenced Kristin writing “let’s play” in her Tweet supporting the Gorgas. The actress responded to let the troll know it was a joke and thought the words were a joke.

Another one told her to hide from the Louie and Teresa fans, but Kristin isn’t afraid of the TreStumps.

Pic credit: @KChenoweth/Twitter

Actress Kristin Chenoweth is the latest to give her opinion on The Real Housewives of New Jersey craziness.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHONJ viewers have been out in full force since the reunion, with Dolores Catania being put on blast and John Fuda being declared the MVP of the reunion.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be over, but people are still talking about it, especially as anticipation for Season 14 mounts. Andy Cohen recently addressed the pause rumor and the future of the show.

What do you think of Kristin’s Tweets?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.