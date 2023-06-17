John Fuda joins Cameo as popularity soars after RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 launched John Fuda and his wife, Rachel Fuda, into reality TV stardom.

They joined as the new couple alongside Nate and Danielle Cabral, and after the three-part reunion, viewers can’t get enough of the Fudas.

John was called the MVP of the reunion, specifically during the husbands’ segment, where he joined his wife and the other husbands on the stage to talk to host Andy Cohen.

He came prepared to go toe-to-toe with Luis Ruelas, with a manila envelope filled with receipts. John wasn’t playing around when it came to his kids or his wife, and he made that abundantly clear.

After watching his interactions and clapbacks, John was heavily trending on social media, with heaps of praise for his response and composure during his first-ever RHONJ reunion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With his rising popularity, John decided to cash in on it and join Cameo to earn some extra cash while interacting with fans who adore him and his wife, Rachel.

John Fuda joins Cameo after RHONJ reunion

John Fuda is ready to welcome The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans and their requests.

The RHONJ husband joined Cameo to connect with fans and followers, offering himself up to deliver a message or anything else requested in a video he makes.

John’s current price on Cameo is $50 for a video and $3 for a message.

He took to his Instagram to promote his availability on Cameo.

Will John and Rachel Fuda return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

After an explosive Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Bravo and the production company are taking some time before jumping back into filming.

It’s expected that cameras will begin rolling sometime in August after contracts go out and things are finalized with who is returning for Season 14.

John and Rachel Fuda came out on top during their freshman season, so a sophomore season is likely on the way. Likewise, Nate and Danielle Cabral will likely be back.

The biggest question surrounds Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. Will they both return? Will only one be asked back? There’s much to consider, especially after viewers voiced concern over Luis Ruelas and his temper.

For now, John relishes in the positive messages and support he’s found from viewers, especially after his confrontation with Louie when the husbands were exiting the reunion stage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.