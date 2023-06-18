Danielle Cabral reveals she may not return to RHONJ following ‘hard’ season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 was one for the books.

It encompassed the old-school RHONJ feel while adding two new full-time Housewives and one friend of role, who knocked it out of the park.

Danielle Cabral did well on her first season, and a sophomore season is likely on the table for the blonde. However, it isn’t certain that she would accept a new contract if one were offered.

Walking into an already-established cast with all the drama and family stuff was hard for Danielle. She had her own family issues, amplified by what she was dealing with while filming.

She found herself on the couch with Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania, and at one point during the reunion, she was heard on a hot mic saying she was set up.

While contracts have yet to go out, it won’t be an immediate yes from Danielle Cabral if she is offered one.

Danielle Cabral admits the RHONJ season was tough

Even though Danielle Cabral may have been familiar with how The Real Housewives of New Jersey would work, she didn’t realize how hard it would be while filming.

In an After Show episode following the third part of the RHONJ reunion, Danielle admitted that there is some doubt about returning to the show if she is offered another season.

She said of the chances of declining a second-season offer, “Out of 100 percent, there’s probably like a 20 percent chance, 15-20 percent chance. I don’t know it was a lot. You’re asking me the truth, how it was, it was very difficult for me.”

Danielle also was taken aback by Margaret Josephs’ attack regarding the situation with her brother. She mentioned it went everything she stood for, and tearing down another woman wasn’t her thing.

Danielle Cabral has connections to past RHONJ stars

It was interesting to learn that Danielle Cabral was connected to Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita.

That didn’t affect things, though. She still rode hard for Teresa Giudice during Season 13, and it seems they are maintaining a friendship. Danielle and Tre worked on an event together earlier this month.

As for whether her loyalties on the show affected her family life with the Lauritas and Manzos, that remains to be seen.

Danielle had a tough time dealing with her brother being brought up, which may be the single thing that affects whether she decides to return to RHONJ or decline the offer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.