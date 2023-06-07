Danielle Cabral bashed for lying as she admits ‘they set me up’ in hot mic moment

Danielle Cabral was caught in a hot mic moment during part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, and now viewers are calling her out.

The newbie joins Luis Ruelas as the second cast member this season to say something without realizing that it was being recorded for all to hear.

Danielle’s moment came at the reunion after she went to her dressing room, closed the door, and vented to her husband, Nate, about what happened.

The problem, though, is that the mom of two was still wearing her mic, and what she said inside the room was the opposite of what she said to Andy Cohen.

Now people are trolling the newbie on social media for not admitting she felt feeling set up by Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.

After the episode aired last night, angry viewers took to social media to call out Danielle for being two-faced– seemingly to stay friends with Jennifer and Teresa.

Did Danielle Cabral lie about feeling ‘set up’ by Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin?

Part two of the RHONJ reunion caught Danielle off guard as she found out that Jennifer Aydin had already told Melissa about the cheating rumor before the finale.

The problem is that poor Danielle was tossing and turning at night because she thought Melissa didn’t know a thing.

Meanwhile, Jennifer played along when Danielle told her that she was going to let Melissa in on what she thought was a secret–and we all know how that turned out.

When the topic was discussed at the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Danielle if she felt set up by Jennifer and Teresa after finding out this information.

Danielle claimed she did not feel set up by the women until she got back to her dressing room.

The cameras were outside Danielle’s door when she admitted to her husband, “They set me up.”

RHONJ viewers call out Danielle Cabral after part two of the reunion

Danielle is in hot water for being dishonest about her feelings at the reunion. Angry viewers are calling her out on Instagram for the hot mic moment that just aired last night.

“‘They set me up’ girl the reunion just picked up at that hot mic. Wow,” wrote one commenter.

“Why didn’t you say ‘you set me up’ during the actual reunion, not behind closed door? You hang out with them all the time now, but they set you up!!!” queried someone else.

One viewer wrote, “I don’t understand why you couldn’t say how you felt. You say on camera no I don’t fell set up but privately with a hot mic you say absolutely I was set up.”

Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“Why did you tell nate in the dressing room they set me up? And on the stage you said they didn’t? Girl not a good look 🤔,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

Are you surprised by Danielle Cabral’s hot mic moment? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.