Danielle Cabral is feeling the love after teaming up with Teresa Giudice for a good cause

Danielle Cabral is getting lots of love from her social media followers after she teamed up with Teresa Giudice for a great cause.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie has had a rough couple of days, and she was getting heat online after part two of the reunion played out.

Danielle was accused of doing Teresa and Jennifer Aydin’s dirty work, and she found out some new information at the reunion that caught her off guard.

Danielle realized that the cheating rumor she thought was being kept from Melissa was not a secret after all.

The mom of two refused to admit that she was set up by her friends — that is until she returned to her dressing room and told her husband that she was set up.

Viewers blasted Danielle for the hypocrisy, but it seems all is forgiven now that they’ve seen another side of the Boujiee mama.

Danielle Cabral teamed up with Teresa Giudice for an autism awareness event

Danielle teamed up with Teresa and Luis Ruelas for the AUEsome Carnival, an event for families impacted by autism.

Luis’s son Nick has autism and the NJ businessman is on the @tia.initiative board — the organization behind the event

Danielle took on hosting duties for the day, and she posted photos with Teresa and Luis as well as their kids who all turned out to support the cause and have fun.

Danielle also had a message for the families impacted by autism as she introduced them to the @tia.initiative.

“[It] is a phenomenal sports program that bridges the gap between mainstream, special needs, and underprivileged children,” noted Danielle in her post.

“This past weekend, I have witnessed just how powerful inclusion is. I cried (happy tears) with so many families because they were just so appreciative of having a day they felt just like everyone else,” she added.

Danielle Cabral shares a group photo with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

RHONJ viewers applaud Danielle Cabral on Instagram

After Danielle’s post was shared online the responses were nothing but positive.

“This is amazing!!! I hope these types of events are showcased on RHOJ!! What an impactful event! Thank you for sharing. Your energy is contagious!” wrote one commenter.

“You are such an amazing mom and role model!! @bravotv @bravoandy the fans love love love, Danielle!!! 💕💕💕” said someone else.

One Instagram user said, “You are a good woman, Danielle, as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. 🙏⭐️💖.”

Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

Another commenter added, “Love that you guys are using your platform for something good! ❤️.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.