Here’s how Danielle Cabral was connected to RHONJ before she was ever cast

Danielle Cabral has been attached to The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the beginning because of family.

Coming into Season 13 as the new girl, along with Rachel Fuda, likely wasn’t easy, but Danielle has made it clear that she is team Teresa Giudice during the feud this season.

That choice may surprise viewers once they learn how Danielle was connected to RHONJ and her family members, who have been associated with the show since Season 1.

Jackie Goldschneider and Rachel have been catching slack for being “fan girls” who were cast, but it seems Danielle was helped along the way, too. Only she has known about the show since its inception.

The family tree is a bit wacky, but it all makes sense in the broad picture.

Here’s how Danielle Cabral is connected to the old school The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

How is Danielle Cabral connected to the Manzos and Lauritas?

While Danielle Cabral may not be blood-related to the Manzo and Laurita family, several siblings considered her a step-niece.

Her dad and mom, Phillip and Angelica DiPietro, divorced over two decades ago. Phillip married Cammy, the woman who was married to Anthony Laurita, with whom she shares two children.

With that, Danielle spent plenty of time with Tony and Candice Laurita growing up, and that’s how she became part of the Manzo and Laurita extended family.

Caroline Manzo is Anthony’s sister, and she is the one who recommended Danielle for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Jacqueline Laurita is married to Chris Laurita, who is Anthony’s brother. Both women are said to have considered the blonde family.

Dina Manzo is also part of the mix, as she is Anthony’s sister. However, given the strained relationship between Dina and Caroline, it’s unclear whether she had a relationship with Danielle.

While on a recent podcast appearance on Behind The Velvet Rope, Caroline Manzo revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Danielle Cabral since she told her she was cast on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

That may have a lot to do with Danielle’s allegiance to Teresa Giudice, who has bad blood with Caroline. The two women originated the Bravo show, but it’s been several seasons since they appeared together.

Perhaps the relationship between Danielle and Caroline deteriorated because of her friendship with Teresa, though that has not been confirmed. It has been speculated, though. And while appearing on the podcast, Caroline revealed that the two women are alike.

Caroline has remained in the Bravo family, but her recent stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip wasn’t a good experience. She left earlier at an incident with Brandi Glanville and recently revealed she would not return for another show associated with the Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.