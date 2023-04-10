RHONJ’s Caroline Manzo will ‘never’ do another Housewives show or spin-off

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo is done with Bravo for good.

Manzo appeared on Friday’s episode of Two Ts In A Pod, the podcast hosted by The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, where she opened up about the alleged sexual harassment incident that sent her home early from Season 4 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

While filming at a house party in Marrakech, Morocco, fellow cast member Brandi Glanville allegedly kissed and touched Manzo repeatedly without her costar’s consent, leading to both women departing from the show ahead of schedule.

The encounter “was unwanted,” one Peacock insider told reporters at the time, adding that Manzo’s evident “distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi.”

Now, Manzo – who starred on Bravo’s RHONJ from its very first season, which aired in 2009, through the end of 2013’s Season 5 – is permanently swearing off the Real Housewives franchises.

When asked if she would consider coming back for another season of Peacock’s RHUGT spin-off, in which Housewives from different franchises go on a vacation together, Manzo said simply: “Never.”

“No. Never, never, never,” the Bravo alum added.

What about another season of RHONJ?

“Never,” Manzo repeated.

Caroline Manzo opens up about ‘very traumatic’ RHUGT incident

On the podcast Friday, Manzo declined to get into the specifics of the RHUGT incident, telling the hosts that the whole ordeal has been “very traumatic for me.”

“This is a really large onion with a lot of layers,” the Bravo alum said, adding that she has not spoken to Glanville “at all” since the incident occurred sometime in early January.

She also noted that an official investigation into Glanville’s alleged harassment on the RHUGT set is now over.

Caroline Manzo teases Brandi Glanville drama on RHUGT Season 4

While Manzo has mostly stayed silent on the “traumatic” incident, Glanville has been tweeting up a storm.

Last month, the RHOBH alum issued a series of tweets slamming the accusations as a “f***ing set up” and calling Manzo’s version of the RHUGT story “BS.”

“I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it,” the Bravo alum wrote.

“That statement is disappointing to me,” Manzo – who hadn’t seen them beforehand – said of Glanville’s tweets on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast Friday.

However, she declined to elaborate on Glanville’s comments, telling the hosts, “I don’t want to talk too much about it because I’m going through a lot with it, and I’m processing it all.”

But she teased that the drama will likely “play out” on RHUGT’s upcoming season, which, along with Manzo and Glanville, stars fan-favorite Real Housewives Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi (RHOC), Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks (RHOA), Camille Meyer (RHOBH), and Alex McCord (RHONY).

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock.