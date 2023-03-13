RHUGT: Brandi Glanville’s lawyers demand release of footage of ‘harassment’ incident

Lawyers for Brandi Glanville claim that “audio and video footage” of an alleged sexual harassment incident during filming for Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will clear their client’s name.

Glanville’s attorneys sent a letter to Warner Bros. – which produces the Real Housewives spin-off RHUGT – demanding that studio execs release audio tapes of the incident, which they claim will exonerate Glanville.

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo has claimed that while filming at a party in Morocco for Season 4 of RHUGT, Glanville repeatedly kissed her and touched her “chest and genital area” without Manzo’s consent.

But Glanville’s lawyers dismissed the accusations as “false and defamatory,” claiming that the encounter – which they wrote comprised only “some flirtatious conduct and kissing” — had been “absolutely mutual and consensual.”

The letter argued that Shed Media – a Warner-owned company that produces the show for NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service – should have released audio recordings captured by the stars’ microphones right after news of the incident broke to dispel any rumors.

Accusing the studio of perpetrating a “cynical ploy for ratings,” the letter demanded that Warner execs release the footage immediately “so that the truth can be revealed.”

Caroline Manzo accused Brandi Glanville of unwanted touching on the set of RHUGT

In January, news broke that Manzo and Glanville – who starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2011 to 2016 – had departed early from the Morocco set of RHUGT Season 4.

According to Page Six, Manzo alleged that Glanville gave her multiple “unwanted” kisses during a party.

Later in the night, when they reportedly went into a bathroom with two co-stars, Manzo claimed that Glanville allegedly “pinned her against the wall” and touched her in “intimate areas.”

The incident is said to have occurred on January 25.

The following day, Manzo escalated her claims to studio executives, sparking a Shed Media investigation into the allegations.

In their letter to the studio, attorneys for Glanville pushed back against Manzo’s version of events.

The letter claims that “throughout the entire party,” Glanville and Manzo were seen “flirting and touching playfully, with both women enjoying each other’s company.”

The two women’s interactions, the letter argues, were “affectionate and mutual” throughout the night.

The letter also delves into the bathroom incident, naming the two Housewives who witnessed the scene in person as RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi and RHONY’s Alex McCord.

Glanville’s attorneys claim that “in that bathroom, as the audio will confirm, nothing inappropriate or illegal occurred.”

“You know the truth,” the letter concluded, urging studio execs to “immediately” release the footage.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Peacock.