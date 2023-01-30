RHUGT: Here’s why Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo left early

Trouble in paradise?

Both Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo left Season 4 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip ahead of schedule following some unwanted advances on set.

While filming in Marrakech, Morocco, things between the two reality stars went off the rails last week. During a party, Glanville allegedly kissed Manzo “multiple times” throughout the night – without Manzo’s consent.

Sources who witnessed the incident said that Manzo’s evident discomfort and even “distress” over the kissing did not deter her co-star.

“It was unwanted,” one Peacock insider told People, adding that “Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi.”

“Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

Brandi Glanville sent home from RHUGT over ‘inappropriate’ behavior

According to insiders close to the show, the drama on the set of RHUGT continued into the next day.

The morning after the incident, sources told People, Glanville, 50, was “made aware” of Manzo’s feelings and sent her a text message apologizing.

But producers had already reported the encounter to their higher-ups, and later that day, the network decided to send Glanville home early.

“Brandi’s behavior was inappropriate,” an insider told the outlet, “so she was asked to leave.”

Manzo, 61, apparently still shaken up by the incident, decided to leave RHUGT of her own accord later that same day.

“She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment,” a network insider said.

RHUGT Season 4 wraps filming amid controversy

Meanwhile, the show’s remaining cast members – RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi, RHOA’s Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, RHOBH’s Camille Meyer, and RHONY alum Alex McCord – continued filming through Saturday night before returning stateside.

Sources told People that the rest of the cast and producers supported Manzo’s decision to leave the show early.

As of yet, neither Manzo nor Glanville has publicly spoken out regarding the controversy.

But over the weekend, Glanville did take to Instagram to share a photo of a camel, which was presumably taken during her time on the trip.

“Bon Soir Morocco,” Glanville captioned the post. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added three pink heart emojis and the word “SHUKRAN,” Arabic for “thank you.”

Manzo has also been active on her social media since coming home from the trip. On Sunday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to the girlfriend of her son Albie Manzo.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Peacock.