Brandi Glanville slams RHUGT accusations: a ‘f***ing set up’

Brandi Glanville has broken her silence on the “life ruining” allegations that she inappropriately kissed and touched a costar, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo, while filming Season 4 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

On Thursday, the RHOBH alum issued a heated series of tweets slamming the accusations as a “f***ing set up.”

“I’m f***ing sick of this narrative,” the Bravo star wrote.

“I was hired for a 2nd season of [RHUGT] cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season,” Glanville continued, adding, “I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author went on to describe the allegations against her as “BS.”

“Caroline was fine,” Glanville wrote.

RHUGT insiders detail ‘unwanted’ advances on the set

In January, news broke that both Glanville and Manzo had departed early from the Marrakech, Morocco set of RHUGT Season 4 in the wake of an alleged sexual harassment incident.

At the time, sources close to the show told Page Six that while filming at a house party, Glanville “stuck her tongue down [Manzo’s] throat” and inappropriately touched Manzo’s “chest and genital area.”

Another source told People the advances were “unwanted,” adding that Manzo’s evident “distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi.”

Manzo broke her silence on the incident earlier this month during an appearance on the New York Live talk show.

“At this point I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it, so I‘d rather not,” the Bravo alum said, but added that all of the drama will “unfold on the series when it airs.”

Lawyers for Brandi Glanville slam ‘false and defamatory’ RHUGT allegations

In her Twitter rant on Thursday, Glanville claimed that the incident in question had occurred “at the end of an 18 hour [work] day.”

The Bravo alum wrote that she would “like to see footage” of the incident before commenting further, as both she and Manzo had been “very intoxicated” at the time it all went down.

The comments echoed claims by Glanville’s legal team, who, earlier this month, penned a letter to Warner Bros. and its subsidiary Shed Media – which produces RHUGT – demanding the release of “audio and video footage” from the set that they insisted would exonerate Glanville.

Glanville’s attorneys slammed the allegations against her as “false and defamatory,” claiming that their client has lost out on employment and other opportunities as a direct result of the drama.

However, Glanville clarified in a separate tweet that she is “not suing ANYONE.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Peacock.