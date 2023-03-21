Caroline Manzo breaks her silence on RHUGT scandal

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo has broken her silence about the alleged sexual harassment incident that sent her home early from Season 4 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

While filming at a party in Marrakech, Morocco, Manzo’s RHUGT costar, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, allegedly kissed and touched her repeatedly without Manzo’s consent.

The kissing “was unwanted,” a network insider told People at the time, adding that Manzo’s evident “distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi.”

Last week, Manzo appeared on New York Live to promote Season 2 of her YouTube cooking show, Food, Love, and Chaos, and to discuss her return to reality TV.

“I can’t say much, only because it’s not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back there,” Manzo said, adding that she’d returned to Bravo after nearly a decade hiatus with the “best of intentions” and the “highest of hopes to do something fun.”

“Unfortunately,” she continued, “it didn’t work out for me that way.”

Caroline Manzo says drama will ‘unfold’ on RHUGT Season 4

Attorneys for Brandi Glanville have consistently denied the allegations, dismissing Manzo’s claims as “scurrilous.”

Earlier this month, the RHOBH alum’s legal team sent a letter to Warner Bros. – which produces RHUGT – demanding the release of audio and video footage of the incident that they claimed would exonerate Glanville.

Her attorneys accused the studio of holding onto the tapes in a “cynical ploy for ratings,” attempting to stir up a scandal that would “gin up viewership” ahead of RHUGT’s Season 4 premiere.

So far, however, the studio has kept quiet – and Manzo isn’t letting any details slip.

“At this point I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it, so I‘d rather not,” she said on New York Live.

But Manzo also teased that all of the drama will “unfold on the series when it airs.”

Caroline Manzo opens up about RHONJ costars and her return to reality TV

Manzo starred on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey from its very first season, which aired in 2009, through the end of Season 5, which aired in 2013.

RHUGT marks her return to the Bravo cinematic universe after a full decade away.

Asked on New York Live which of her Housewives costars she still keeps in touch with, Manzo pointed to Dolores Catania, who she called a “ride or die,” and her sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita.

As for the other Jersey Housewives – including Teresa Giudice, who once accused Manzo of turning her ex-husband Joe Giudice over to the IRS – Manzo said simply, “I’ve got no problem with them.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Peacock.