Attorney for Brandi Glanville slams ‘scurrilous’ RHUGT accusations

Months after the scandal that ended her time on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Brandi Glanville’s career is still suffering.

In January, news broke that both Glanville and The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo had departed early from the Marrakech, Morocco set of RHUGT Season 4 amid accusations that Glanville had kissed and touched Manzo “inappropriately” without her costar’s consent.

In an open letter published earlier this month, lawyers for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum dismissed the allegations as “false and defamatory,” insisting that the encounter between their client and Manzo – which they characterized as “some flirtatious conduct and kissing” – had been “absolutely mutual and consensual.”

But Glanville is still feeling the fallout.

In a new interview with OK!, her attorney, Duncan Levin, claimed that his client suffered “reputational damage” in the wake of the scandal, impacting her ability to find gainful employment and resulting in a “loss of wages.”

“This is devastating,” Levin told the outlet, “and frankly it’s so unwarranted.”

Brandi Glanville’s lawyer slams RHUGT allegations as ‘scurrilous’

Speaking with the outlet, Levin claimed his client had lost out on numerous business and other opportunities as a direct result of the RHUGT scandal.

Calling the allegations “scurrilous,” Levin lamented the fact that Glanville will have to “spend her life having to answer for this.”

That, he continued, “is why we’re so eager to have the truth come out.”

Last month, attorneys for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum penned an open letter to Warner Bros. – which produces Peacock’s Real Housewives spin-off – demanding the release of “audio and video footage” from the Morocco set of RHUGT Season 4 that they claimed would exonerate Glanville.

Accusing studio execs of purposefully sitting on the footage in order to perpetuate a “cynical ploy for ratings,” the lawyers claimed that audio recordings of the incident captured by the stars’ microphones should have been released immediately after the news broke in order to dispel any rumors.

Speaking with the outlet, Levin echoed those claims, accusing Warner Bros. and its subsidiary Shed Media of holding onto the footage for “clickbait.”

“I just think it’s cynical to hold all of that for a release date to try to gin up viewership,” he told the outlet. “I think that companies have a responsibility when there have been such serious allegations levied to set the record straight.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Peacock.