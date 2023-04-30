RHONJ: Jacqueline Laurita shares rare photo of son CJ all grown up

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita shared a rare photo of her oldest son, CJ.

Since exiting the Bravo show, she has kept most of her personal life private, except her autism advocacy for her youngest son, Nicholas.

Jacqueline was incredibly close with Teresa Giudice while filming the show’s earlier seasons, but their friendship didn’t withstand the test of time when the legal drama came up.

However, the two recently reunited. Teresa and Luis Ruelas had dinner with Jaqueline and Chris Laurita, bonding over their sons with Autism.

CJ was a part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when he was a kid but has remained out of the spotlight, with Jacqueline only sharing photos of him with permission.

The young man approved her most recent share.

Jacqueline Laurita shares grown-up CJ Laurita

On Instagram, Jacqueline Laurita shared a photo of her eldest son, CJ, with flowers in his hands. They were for her birthday, which was just a few days prior.

She captioned the photo, “My son CJ bringing me gorgeous flowers from him and @chrislaurita , and also @giarestivo (CJs girlfriend he’s known since the 5th grade) and @lina_alexis ! THANK YOU! I LOVE THEM! (For my birthday 4/26, I was given permission to post a pic of C.J. 🤗❤️) #grateful Thank you all for your beautiful DM’s and well wishes. I appreciate you!”

In a little less than a month, CJ will celebrate his 21st birthday. He was just a kid when viewers saw him on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and now, he is a full-grown adult who resembles his dad, Chris Laurita.

Jacqueline also spilled the beans that CJ has a long-term girlfriend, who she tagged in the post. She seemed fond of their relationship, as she revealed they had known one another since elementary school.

The two have been together since at least 2022, as Gia shared a few shots of the couple.

What is Jacqueline Laurita up to now?

After being on several seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jacqueline Laurita walked away for good before Season 8 of the show debuted.

Her primary focus has been caring for her son, Nicholas. She has shared his progress with followers over the years, as he learned to say words and made significant gains through therapies and working with him.

Jacqueline has also become a grandmother since her time on the show via her oldest child, daughter Ashlee Holmes. Ashlee was also a part of RHONJ, with her wild teen streak being featured.

Jacqueline appears to be happy and remains married to Chris Laurita.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.