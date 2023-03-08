Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita’s husbands spend ‘amazing’ day together

Since squashing their beef, The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice and RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita have rekindled their friendship.

The two women’s husbands – Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Chris Laurita – recently spent an “amazing” day together.

While their wives weren’t present, the outing was still a family event, as both the Lauritas’ son, CJ, 20, and Louie’s son Louie Jr., 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, joined their dads for the day.

On Sunday, Louie took to Instagram to share a group shot from the day, which showed the four posing on a golf course.

“Amazing time on the course with our boys bonding,” Louie captioned the post, adding the hashtags #fathersandsons and #legacy.

Teresa is currently on a girls’ trip to Bali, allowing Louie to truly just have a “guys’ day.”

Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice end a years-long feud

The golf outing came just weeks after Teresa and Jacqueline ended their years-long feud.

Last month, the two shocked Bravo viewers by reuniting in Las Vegas for lunch at celeb-favorite Italian hotspot Cipriani.

Both women took to social media to mark the momentous occasion.

Teresa shared a snapshot of both women smiling as they posed arm in arm for the camera.

In the caption of her post, Teresa wrote that their lunch had lasted five hours, adding: “Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too!”

“Reunited and it feels so good!” the Bravo OG wrote.

Teresa Giudice on her reunion with Jacqueline Laurita: ‘Time heals all wounds’

Jacqueline starred along with Teresa on RHONJ from the franchise’s very first season, which aired in 2009, through the end of Season 7.

The two women often came into conflict while on the show, with one of their most explosive arguments even making our list of the franchise’s top five craziest feuds.

The tensions between Teresa and Jacqueline came to a head during the explosive Season 7 reunion, after which they went years without speaking.

After they reunited, Teresa revealed on Watch What Happens Live that Louie’s and the Lauritas’ sons had actually played a key role in her decision to reconcile with Jacqueline.

The Bravo OG told host Andy Cohen that she had “been thinking about [Jacqueline] a lot” recently as they “both have Nicholases.”

When she married Louie last August, Teresa officially became stepmom to her husband’s two sons: Louie Jr. and Nicholas, 21.

Both Nicholas Ruelas and the Laurita’s youngest son, also named Nicholas, 13, have autism.

Because of the parallels between them, Teresa told Andy Jacqueline had been “on my mind a lot” lately, adding, “Time heals all wounds.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.