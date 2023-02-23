Jacqueline Laurita claims Teresa Giudice almost didn’t do RHONJ because of Melissa Gorga

Jacqueline Laurita recently dished about her five-hour reunion with Teresa Giudice, which caused a stir among The Real Housewives of New Jersey fandom a few days ago.

However, that’s not the only thing she talked about during her chat with former Housewives producer Carlos King on his podcast, Reality with The King.

Jacqueline also touched on another hot topic, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, amid the sisters-in-law’s massive family feud, which stems from over a decade.

The RHONJ alum said Melissa tried hard to get cast on the show, even reaching out to Carlos King on Facebook, who was a producer on Seasons 1 and 2.

Jacqueline confirmed that Teresa found out that her sister-in-law was joining the show “about a week before filming” Season 3, and she did not handle the news well.

“Teresa was like, ‘I’m not doing the show; I’m not filming with them.’ She was so against it,” said Jacqueline, who added that even the night before they started filming, Teresa had still not signed her contract.

It was Carlos who called Teresa and finally talked her into signing on for Season 3, telling the mom of four, “Listen here, Teresa, this is your show. You’re not going to let anyone run you off your show. Sign the contract and go to work tomorrow.”

Teresa signed the contract, and the rest, as they say, is history.

RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita talks about reuniting with Teresa Giudice

The former best friends almost broke the internet when they reunited in Las Vegas and shared the photos on Instagram after years of not speaking.

However, Jacqueline said their reunion was not awkward in any way.

“We just started talking like no time had passed, and we didn’t even really address the old issues; we were just like catching each other up on everything,” she shared.

People felt that the time of Jacqueline and Teresa’s meetup was suspicious as the alum had recently bashed Melissa in an interview.

However, Jacqueline said they did not discuss Melissa, despite people thinking as much. Instead, they talked about their own lives.

Now, it seems the former friends are back on track, as Jacqueline noted, “Because we were fine before the show, we’re able to be friends again after the show.”

As for a possible return to the show, Jacqueline made it clear that she has no interest in that.

Jacqueline Laurita says Carline Manzo is ‘not well’ after her interaction with Brandi Glanville

Jacqueline also gave an update on her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo who was left distressed while filming Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 61-year-old had an uncomfortable interaction with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville during a party where things escalated.

The next day Brandi was asked to leave the show, and Caroline also left of her own accord the same day. The incident took place a few weeks ago, but Caroline has not recovered from what occurred.

Carlos inquired about Caroline’s well-being, asking, “How is she doing after that Brandi Glanville situation?”

“I mean, not well, yeah, it was very traumatizing,” responded Jacqueline, who said she reached out to Caroline after hearing about the incident.

“She couldn’t really talk to me about a lot of it, so I didn’t push it too much, you know. I just wanted to know if she was okay… I think it’s been hard for her.”

Check out Jacqueline’s full interview with Carlos below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.