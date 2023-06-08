More leaked messages allegedly show Jackie Goldschneider and Jacqueline Laurita mocking Teresa Giudice

There’s a lot of drama going down in New Jersey, as usual, and this time it’s a former cast member that has tongues wagging.

Jacqueline Laurita’s text messages to Jackie Goldschneider have come back to haunt her, as she had some nasty things to say about Teresa Giudice.

At the time, the former friends were sworn enemies, and no one expected a reconciliation between them.

It seems Jacqueline reached out to Jackie because the former attorney had her drama going on with Teresa.

Jackie had no problem going toe to toe with the OG, and by her admission, Jacqueline enjoyed seeing someone finally stand up to Teresa.

However, now that pigs are flying and the former friends have made up, Jacqeuline’s messages have come to light, and if we know Teresa as well as we think, she’s somewhere furious about all of this!

Jacqueline Laurita mocks Teresa Giudice and calls her ‘a joke’

Monsters and Critics recently shared some of the things that Jacqueline said about Teresa during her text exchange with Jackie, but that wasn’t the end of it.

@bravochatroom shared more of the alleged texts, and in one instant, Jacqueline shared a photo of Teresa’s head being flushed down a toilet.

Another message read, “You are the only one with the balls to stand up to her. She can’t outsmart you…have the money you do, the education you do or ever had anything as good as you! Therefore, she hates you.”

Earlier in the text, Jacqueline called the 51-year-old “a joke to laugh at because of how dumb she is.”

Did Jackie Goldschneider call Teresa Giudice mind-numbingly stupid?

The first text exchange between the two women was revealed at the reunion after Teresa brought Jacqueline’s name into the mix. The messages were then leaked online.

However, it’s unclear where this new set of messages came from, nor can we authenticate their validity.

However, @allabouttrh also shared Jackie Goldscheider’s side of the conversation, where she allegedly agreed with Jacqueline’s statements and had some choice words of her own for Teresa.

The message stated, “She’s convinced that she’s a movie star and can do whatever the f**k she wants…It’s the f***ing worst. I am constantly standing alone with this group. Everyone is terrified of her.“

The message also stated, “It’s mind-numbing how stupid she is.”

In the next section of the message, Jackie seemingly reasoned that she made peace with Teresa simply because it’s very hard being on the show with the OG trying to take her down.

Scroll through the lengthy messages for yourself, and let us know your opinions about all of this in the comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.