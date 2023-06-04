Jacqueline Laurita calls Teresa Giudice a ‘dumb, classless, train wreck’ in leaked text message

If you missed the first part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, first of all — how could you?

However, you still have time to catch up before part two airs because when words such as “stupid,” “trash bucket,” and “train wreck” are being tossed around, you don’t want to miss that!

Teresa Giudice has been called some choice words before, but this time, she might be shocked to hear what’s being said and from who.

Part two of the reunion centered on the ongoing drama between Teresa and Melissa Gorga. However, another cast member was also thrown in the mix, Jacqueline Laurita.

Melissa went into the reunion armed and ready with receipts, including text messages of Jacqueline bashing Teresa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The OG recently made up with her former best friend and almost broke the internet when she posted a photo of their reunion — after claiming for many years that she would never speak to her again.

Meanwhile, let’s see if the latest revelation will impact their newfound friendship.

RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita bashed her friend Teresa Giudice in a leaked text message

A clip from part two of the reunion showed a confrontation with the sisters-in-law, and the OG brought Jacqueline Laurita’s name into the mix, but maybe that was a bad idea.

Apparently, Jacqueline was badmouthing Teresa to other cast members, and Melissa came armed with receipts to prove it.

“Jacqueline Laurita sent text, okay– and this is just last year before they made up–to Jackie Goldschneider.”

The text read, “Her arrogance, voice and the fact she gets away with way too much after being a nasty a**hole bothers me.”

The text continued, “She is a low-life trash bucket. She’s stupid but also very calculating…she’s infamous for being a dumb classless train wreck.”

“This is your friend,” said Melissa to her sister-in-law after reading the message.

Will this affect Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice’s friendship?

We all know that Teresa is very big on loyalty, so now we’re wondering if her newfound friendship with Jacqueline will be affected by the leaked text message

On one hand, the two women were not on speaking terms when Jacqueline allegedly sent the nasty message to Jackie Goldschneider.

But on the other hand, this is embarrassing for Teresa who claimed at the reunion that Jacqueline has told her a lot of things about Joe and Melissa– including that they supposedly hung out with the people who sent her to jail.

Teresa claimed that Jacqueline’s husband Chris Laurita also admitted that to her.

Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, have been spending time with Chris and Jacqueline since the women made up after their years-long feud. However, will it affect their friendship now that these messages have leaked?

One thing is for sure, Jacqueline Laurita has some explaining to do.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.