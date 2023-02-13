Teresa Giudice ends feud with Jacqueline Laurita amid Melissa Gorga jealousy claims

The Real Housewives of New Jersey off-screen drama has taken a turn as Teresa Giudice ended her feud with Jacqueline Laurita just as claims Melissa Gorga may have been the problem started to heat up.

There’s never a shortage of fighting or feuds when it comes to the ladies of RHONJ, and it’s not just for the show.

By now, the news that Teresa, her brother Joe Gorga, and Melissa have had a major rift is old news.

What is news, though, is Teresa and Jacqueline hashing out their issues and making amends.

Unlike with Tre’s lunch with Margaret Josephs, where they essentially made up, cameras were not rolling for Teresa and Jaqueline’s hang.

That’s not all, either. Jacqueline had some words about Melissa and her jealousy being what really caused Teresa and Jaqueline’s falling out years ago.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice spends time with Jacqueline Laurita

Taking to Instagram the other day, Teresa shared two photos of her and Jacqueline at Cipriani Las Vegas. Two photos made up the IG share, where the two newly reunited friends had their arms linked around each other.

Jacqueline was wearing dark black jeans, a flowery shirt, and a blue leather jacket with open-toe black high heels to complete her look. Teresa was sporting grey/black jeans, a black t-shirt, and a black leather jacket with boots.

In the first picture, Teresa was all smiles as Jacqueline had more of a grin on her face, but the second shot had them both smiling.

“5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good!” was the caption on Teresa’s post.

Jacqueline shared the same images and caption on her Instagram, too.

Even Teresa’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, got in on the action, sharing a photo of him with Jacqueline’s husband, Chris.

“This weekend I got a chance to meet this amazing guy @chrislaurita #letgoletlove #webothhaveanicholas #love,” he captioned his photos of the two men.

Jacqueline Laurita talks Melissa Gorga’s jealousy

Teresa has been slamming Melissa over the past few months after a major fight erupted at the end of filming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Most recently, Melissa and Tre were feuding over text messages that Melissa spoke about in the Season 13 premiere.

Jacqueline’s also not getting along with Melissa and recently revealed to All About The Real Housewives that Melissa’s jealousy was the root of the problem between Jacqueline and Tre.

“I believe Melissa was jealous that Teresa and I were getting along and she knew that producers were pushing for us to be friends again. That’s why I believe Melissa twisted the narrative on camera into steering the viewers into believing that I was the one jealous of their relationship,” Jacqueline expressed.

The RHONJ alum makes it clear she has no desire to return to the show. However, Jacqueline also feels that Melissa planted seeds to make Jacqueline feel paranoid.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey feud has been resolved as Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita are friends again, but the same can’t be said regarding each of their dramas with Melissa Gorga.

There’s certainly no end in sight for that drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.