Teresa Giudice divorce rumor: RHONJ star sets the record straight on Louie Ruelas marriage

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has set the record straight on her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas amid new divorce rumors.

Teresa and Louie are no strangers to having their relationship criticized, scrutinized, and always under speculation.

Ahead of RHONJ Season 14, the rumor mill has been buzzing that there’s trouble in paradise for the couple, who haven’t even been married for two years.

The latest rumor came after Teresa was on a trip to Miami while Louie was in California.

On her podcast Namaste B$tches w/ Teresa Giudice & Melissa Pfeister, Teresa addressed the state of her marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In true Teresa fashion, she didn’t hold back speaking her mind, even shutting down the haters with a bit of laughter.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice addresses Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas divorce rumors

Teresa brought up how stories were going around that she and Louie were on the rocks because they weren’t together, and also, she posed for a photo without her wedding ring.

“I was like, ‘Are you serious?'” she expressed to Melissa, adding, “I know that we are attached at the hip, we really are.”

The Bravo personality explained that she took a girls’ trip to Miami that coincided with a charity event she was attending. Teresa gave her husband props for always encouraging her to have girl time.

However, that doesn’t mean Louie’s trying to get rid of Teresa. He’s simply being supportive.

The constant rumors about Teresa and her life don’t bother her at all. In fact, it’s just the opposite.

“I guess it’s kind of good that people, you know, good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there, it’s a good thing,” Teresa shared. “If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don’t care.”

Teresa Giudice doubles down on love for Louie Ruelas

Not long after the podcast aired, Teresa proved things were just fine in her marriage by sharing a social media post gushing over her man.

Louie and Teresa are known for being all loved up on Instagram.

“my heart is all yours✨” Teresa captioned a photo of her and Louie dressed to kill for a night on the town.

RHONJ fans will get to see more of Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas when Season 14 hits Bravo airwaves this spring.

The season will differ from previous ones as the couple no longer speaks to Joe and Melissa Gorga. Plus, there’s a serious cast divide, with a few alliances shifting in the group.

What do you think of Teresa shutting down those divorce rumors?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.