Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin to resume filming RHONJ after physical altercation

The drama involving Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin continues after their physical altercation made headlines over the weekend.

During filming Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey last week, Jennifer and Danielle had a blowout fight at Teresa Giudice’s party.

Things got so heated that Danielle reportedly threw a cup at Jennifer, making her bleed after Jennifer allegedly pushed Danielle.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the two ladies were put on pause after the incident while an investigation was conducted.

Well, it appears that the investigation has been completed.

Jennifer and Danielle are back to filming the hit Bravo show.

Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin resume filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14

According to All About The Real Housewives, both women returned to filming today.

There was video footage of the altercation that Bravo and Sirens Media, the production company behind RHONJ, reviewed to complete the investigation.

Details regarding the investigation have not been revealed yet. However, it’s believed that Jennifer and Danielle will not be filming together right now.

The outlet did report that Danielle is having a luncheon on Wednesday for her BOUGIE brand. It is being filmed, so several of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members will be in attendance.

There’s also a promotional event for Jackie Goldschneider’s new book, The Weight of Beautiful, taking place today that’s also being filmed for Season 14.

Specific cast members attending both events were not revealed.

What have Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral said about their RHONJ fight?

Obviously, neither Danielle nor Jennifer can openly speak about the incident until The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 hits Bravo airwaves.

If what happened between these two women is in fact true, I will be deeply upset because I am a Jen Stan & a big fan of Danielle’s first season so if these two are mortal enemies idk what I’m gonna do next season 😖😖 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/EwoJO7ytHm — he not a boy, it’s Judge Taylor (@tayausjax) September 25, 2023

They both, though subtly, addressed the situation in their own way.

Danielle shared a cryptic message about karma, while her husband, Nate Cabral, shared a message about kind people being pushed to their breaking point.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has unfollowed Danielle on social media, which nowadays is the number one way to know two people are no longer friends.

Speaking of social media, Danielle was dragged following the fight for making Jennifer bleed.

News of their fight comes hot on the heels of a cast shake-up amid Season 14 filming. Teresa and Jackie have mended fences, with Jackie appearing to be Team Teresa all the way now.

In fact, Melissa Gorga was recently caught on video talking smack about Jackie to Danielle.

Yes, Danielle and Melissa seem to have grown closer this season, too. Melissa was on hand to support Danielle’s BOUGIE KIDZ fashion show.

What do you think about the Danielle and Jennifer drama?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.